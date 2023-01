SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After 30 minutes of near-equal basketball, No. 7 Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1) pulled away from Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) during the final quarter for a 72-56 win. The Irish shot 60.0 percent, held the Orange to 33.3 percent, and won the quarter 22-11. After letting the game slip away in the fourth quarter at North Carolina last week, the Irish proved to themselves they could overcome adversity on the road.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO