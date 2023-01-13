ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

What Exactly is ‘Right to Work’ and ‘Prevailing Wage?’

The Democrats laid out their first pieces of legislation last week as they took control in Lansing. The first six bills were introduced Thursday in the Senate and amongst them were repealing Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ law and restoring ‘Prevailing Wage.’ Those are two buzz terms in the labor sector but may not be known in every household.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Pen 2 Paper

"Grand Rapids residents fight back against COVID-19: 'We won't be defeated by a virus'"

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the city of Grand Rapids and its residents. When the virus first emerged in early 2020, many people in the community were initially skeptical of its severity and the need for strict measures to control its spread. However, as cases began to rise and the true scope of the pandemic became clear, residents of Grand Rapids quickly adapted to the new reality and took steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

