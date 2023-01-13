Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Wilhelmsen Ship Management Names Lin VP of Services and New Growth
Wilhelmsen Ship Management has appointed Felina Lin as its new Vice President of Services and New Growth. Responsible for growing the company's ship management’s service portfolio, Lin will launch conventional and innovative services that supplement Wilhelmsen Ship Management's core business, the company said. Lin brings in over a decade...
marinelink.com
Pelagic Partners Adds Secondhand LR Tanker
Pelagic Partners announced it has expanded its tanker fleet. The Cyprus-based investment fund said its Pelagic Yield Fund acquired the Summit Africa, a 73,500 dwt LR tanker built in 2009 at New Times Shipyard in Jingjiang, China. The vessel is currently trading within the HafniaPool. “Given the extreme low orderbook,...
marinelink.com
The New Shipping Dilemma – Staying Profitable in a Carbon-Neutral Future
Maintaining the status quo is not an option for global shipping companies in 2023. Uncertainty looms large in industry outlooks thanks to turbulent energy markets, Russia’s war in Ukraine, a possible China-U.S. confrontation over Taiwan, and the threat of a worldwide recession. And then there’s CII and the fact that emissions from global shipping are heading in the wrong direction. In order to meet the challenges ahead and achieve profitability, shipping leaders must embrace change and invest in cost-saving new technologies, efficient integrated systems, and alternative fuels.
marinelink.com
Wilhelmsen Acquires Tank and Cargo Hold Cleaning Firm Navadan
Wilhelmsen Ships Service announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire tank and cargo hold cleaning company Navadan. Wilhelmsen Ships Service will take 100% control of Navadan, which will retain its brand and operate as a fully owned subsidiary for the first period after the completion of the agreement.
marinelink.com
Singapore's Top Bunker Suppliers of 2022
Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd rose one spot to become the top marine fuel supplier at world's largest bunkering hub Singapore in 2022, official data showed on Monday. Equatorial overtook PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd, who dipped from its top ranking in 2021 to second spot in 2022,...
marinelink.com
Alka Marine, Acta Marine Partner to Purchase a Damen Multicat
Alka Marine and Acta Marine have teamed up within a joint venture (JV) to purchase a Damen Multicat 2712, operated by Alka Marine. The JV company called Alka Marine International, is incorporated under the French law and registered in Saint Nazaire. The vessel is named Coastal Aurora. Built in 2014,...
marinelink.com
Chartwell Marine Gets Grant to Develop Methanol-Fuelled Vessel Design
Vessel designer Chartwell Marine has won of a £320,000 Innovate UK Smart Grant which will enable Chartwell and consortium partners — Boat Electric & Electronics and Engineered Marine Systems — to develop and test the feasibility of "a market-first" methanol-fuelled vessel design, with applications in the offshore wind, commercial workboat, and leisure sectors.
marinelink.com
Diana Shipping Announces New Time Charters
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping on Tuesday announced new charter contracts for two of its vessels, the Polymnia and Los Angeles. Diana said it has extended the time charter contract with CLdN Cobelfret SA for the Polymnia, a 98,704 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2012. The gross charter...
marinelink.com
Wind-powered RoRo Vessel Secures €9 Million in EU Funding
A group of partners led by Norwegian shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has secured €9 million in EU funding to support the construction of an environmentally friendly wind-powered pure car and truck carrier vessel. The partners, who are currently working to plan and execute all aspects of building and operating...
marinelink.com
Houlder, Blue Sea Power Developing Floating LNG-to-power Barges for Greek Islands
Houlder, the design and engineering consultancy, is collaborating with Blue Sea Power, an integrated energy solution provider as a gas-to-power company based in Athens, to develop three innovative floating LNG-to-power barges (FSRPs). According to the partners, the FSRP barges, which are set to be operational by 2025, will efficiently provide...
marinelink.com
Mainprize Offshore Equips Fleet with Reygar's Vessel Monitoring System
Mainprize Offshore, an offshore services company, is installing Reygar's BareFLEET vessel monitoring system on seven of its semi-SWATH crew transfer vessels (CTVs) to make its growing fleet more efficient and improve its operational performance. Following a successful proof-of-concept trial on one vessel, MO6, in October, additional installations are now planned,...
marinelink.com
ABS Signs On Suez Canal's Green Program
ABS and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a long-term sustainability roadmap and decarbonization strategy for the canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The MoU will see ABS and SCA work together on issues related to sustainability and the green...
marinelink.com
Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's Prelude floating LNG site off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has begun loading, Refinitiv data shows. The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed. Gas...
marinelink.com
Gas Starts to Flow to Freeport LNG Export Plant
Freeport LNG's long-shut liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one...
marinelink.com
SAAM Towage Certifies Its Carbon Footprint
For the fifth year in a row, SAAM Towage was recognized by the Ministry of the Environment’s Huella Chile program for measuring and assuring its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during 2021. “Our commitment is to continually seek alternatives that allow us to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations....
marinelink.com
Baltic Dry Index Near Multi-year Low
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index was unchanged on Monday, languishing near the multi-year low touched last week, as a slight uptick in rates for larger vessels countered a fall in the supramax segment. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was...
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
marinelink.com
DP World Predicts 15-20% Freight Rate Drop
DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023 as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters on Monday. Narayan said the first signs of a significant drop in demand were visible and...
marinelink.com
China Faces Wind Turbine and Foundation Installation Vessel Shortage
Over the last few weeks, we have seen three announcements by Chinese OEMs of 18-megawatt (MW) turbines. CSSC Haizhuang announced the H260-18MW turbine with a 260-meter rotor diameter. Mingyang Smart Energy has announced its new MySE 18X-28X turbine, which has a rotor diameter of over 280 meters. Dongfang is developing 16-, 17- and 18-MW turbines featuring rotor diameters of over 160 meters and 128-meter-long blades.
marinelink.com
Tototheo Maritime Incorporates Starlink into its Portfolio
Tototheo Maritime added Starlink’s new low latency high speed connectivity to its portfolio of services. The agreement between Tototheo and Starlink was finalized in December 2022, and it will commence deployment of the Starlink Kits this month. With the addition, Tototheo offers the industry flexibility by integrating the Starlink...
