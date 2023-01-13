ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Sedalia Police Reports for January 17, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Last Wednesday morning, an Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Beacon Avenue. A computer check of the driver's information showed their driver's license was suspended. Garrett L. Medlock, 21, of Niangua, was issued a court summons for Driving While Suspended and released from the scene.
SEDALIA, MO
ANOTHER ARREST MADE IN SHOTS FIRE INCIDENT IN MARSHALL

The Marshall Police Department arrested another subject related to a shots fired incident in Marshall on Friday, January 13, 2023. The department arrested 21-year-old Leonardo Ybarra, of Marshall. Ybarra has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $25,000 cash only with...
MARSHALL, MO
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Osage Beach man sustained serious injuries Monday after he was ejected from his 2017 Honda Accord during a crash on Route MM in Camden County. Dayton McDonough-Armstrong, 22, was sent from the vehicle after it traveled off the right side of the roadway, went into a ditch, hit an embankment The post Osage Beach man seriously injured in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS ON SHOTS FIRED ON FRIDAY JANUARY 13

The Marshall Police Department (MPD) received information from Saline County E-911 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, that numerous citizens had reported multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. MPD Officers and a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the...
MARSHALL, MO
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
COLUMBIA, MO
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH

An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Cement truck driver killed in crash near Columbia

A one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon involving a cement truck on Route Z near Columbia has killed the truck driver. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Troy Boshears was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes after the crash, which happened at 12:20 on Monday. The victim is from mid-Missouri’s Paris, which is east of Moberly.
COLUMBIA, MO
Paris Man Killed When Cement Truck Overturns

A Paris man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2016 Western Star 4700 Emery Sapp and Sons cement truck, driven by 22-year-old Troy W. Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was on Route Z, one-quarter mile south of North Liddel Avenue (northeast of Columbia) just after noon, when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and began to overturn. The truck then traveled off the left side and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Marshall Man Injured When Jeep Overturns in Pettis County

A Marshall man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by 56-year-old Kyle D. McClure of Marshall, was on Route T, 900 feet south of Rieckhoff Road (north of Dresden) around 11:45 a.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a fence before coming to rest upright in a field.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN

A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
