The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.

CARROLL COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO