For the second time in just the last week, Cardi B is getting headlines for her presence on Instagram. Last night the 'I Like It' rapper posted a series of photos with a caption directing fans to check out her story. The whole post served as promo for Cardi's upcoming appearance on The Jason Lee Show a new podcast covering Hollywood and celebrity culture. Appropriately, the comments of the post are littered with fellow celebs like Latto and Selena Gomez.

9 HOURS AGO