Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez has a new love interest. The Golden Globe-nominated actress and singer is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers, according to Us Weekly. An insider told the outlet that the new couple's romance is "very casual and low-key." “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking...
Cardi B Teases Fans With New Instagram Post Amid Album Rumors

For the second time in just the last week, Cardi B is getting headlines for her presence on Instagram. Last night the 'I Like It' rapper posted a series of photos with a caption directing fans to check out her story. The whole post served as promo for Cardi's upcoming appearance on The Jason Lee Show a new podcast covering Hollywood and celebrity culture. Appropriately, the comments of the post are littered with fellow celebs like Latto and Selena Gomez.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant

Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.
