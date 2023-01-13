Read full article on original website
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
‘A chance to refocus and rebuild’: Downtown Galesburg gift shop to close
Dovetail Rivet & Stitch — an artist centric store, carrying art, pottery and jewelry as well as small batch goods made by independent artists — is closing its retail shop on South Seminary Street at the end of the month. Rising costs, changes in shopping trends and the...
UPDATE: EF-1 tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts
Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
aroundptown.com
Building Demolition Underway (photos)
A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
KWQC
104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
Road closed for railroad crossing repair
Sampson Street in Muscatine is closed to traffic from Grandview Avenue to Railroad Avenue today as the Canadian Pacific Railroad repairs the crossing. The closure is expected to last only today, with Sampson Street reopening to traffic on Tuesday, January 17, weather permitting.
Pen City Current
Hwy. 61 project pushes city levy for 2023-24
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison city officials will begin to mull over a proposed $7.06 million 2023/24 budget on Tuesday. The standout portion of the budget is the proposed increase in the city's mil levy of $2.735/$1,000 of assessed valuation. Last year the levy was set at $15.072 and this...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
KBUR
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf police was arrested, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Greyson Killinger, 36, was wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also had warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
KCRG.com
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message. Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins. A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before...
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
