KWQC

Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts

Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
aroundptown.com

Building Demolition Underway (photos)

A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

104-acre development planned on Veterans Memorial Parkway

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A massive mixed-use development is being proposed that could bring new residents to North Davenport. Davenport-based Shamrock LC acquired a one-hundred-and-four-acre plot of land, on Veterans Memorial Parkway and wants to use it for both housing and retail spaces. The original property sold for nearly $32,000...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Road closed for railroad crossing repair

Sampson Street in Muscatine is closed to traffic from Grandview Avenue to Railroad Avenue today as the Canadian Pacific Railroad repairs the crossing. The closure is expected to last only today, with Sampson Street reopening to traffic on Tuesday, January 17, weather permitting.
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Hwy. 61 project pushes city levy for 2023-24

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison city officials will begin to mull over a proposed $7.06 million 2023/24 budget on Tuesday. The standout portion of the budget is the proposed increase in the city's mil levy of $2.735/$1,000 of assessed valuation. Last year the levy was set at $15.072 and this...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
FORT MADISON, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa

It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
iheart.com

New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa

(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
KBUR

West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize

Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA

