Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
406mtsports.com

Montana State men's tennis falls to North Dakota in season opener

BOZEMAN — Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota men's tennis squad topped the Bobcats 5-2. The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point, then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team’s two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State

MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State

BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties

BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Nordic skiing moves up 2 spots at MSU Invitational

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10, while the women placed two as the Bobcats moved from sixth to fourth on the second day of the MSU Invitational on Saturday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “Today's race was a...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players

BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic

MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana women's tennis team stumbles at Washington State

The Montana women's tennis team had its 2023 debut spoiled by Washington State on Friday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars blanked the Grizzlies, 7-0. The highlight for Montana came at No. 5 singles where true freshman Shivika Agrawal of Arizona split sets with Washington State fifth-year senior Yang Lee of Taiwan before losing in a match tiebreaker, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.
PULLMAN, WA
bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
406mtsports.com

Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
STEVENSVILLE, MT

