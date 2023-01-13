Last-second loss to Weber State amplifies Montana's need for a complete performance

Read full article on original website
Montana State men's tennis falls to North Dakota in season opener
BOZEMAN — Experience trumped youth on Sunday, when a veteran North Dakota men's tennis squad topped the Bobcats 5-2. The Fighting Hawks swept doubles play to earn that point, then clinched the match with wins at the first, third and fourth ladder spots before Montana State got on the board. The Cats played without the team’s two returning all-conference players, with Matej Panik experiencing travel issues and Jamieson Nathan injured.
Montana Grizzlies show glimpse of true potential in blasting Idaho State
MISSOULA — Montana was stuck in another one of its infamous scoreless droughts Saturday. This time, the Griz slammed the door shut. Brandon Whitney had scored or assisted on 10 straight points prior to Idaho State’s 10-2 run over a 4:41 stretch. He then drained a triple out of the timeout, assisted on another and UM led by 20 or more over the final seven minutes.
Leia Beattie leads Montana State women to road win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Leia Beattie finished one point short of her career high, but her overall performance Saturday afternoon was arguably her best as a college player. Coming off the bench, Beattie scored a game-high 26 points on efficient shooting in the Montana State women’s basketball team’s 80-65 Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. She helped the Bobcats (11-7, 4-2 Big Sky) earn their third straight road victory and their first road sweep of the season.
Montana Lady Griz use fourth-quarter comeback to earn rare win at Idaho State
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller hit a scoring milestone and her Montana women's basketball team used a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter to earn a rare win at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. Trailing by 11 points early in the third frame, the Lady Griz used stingy defense and hot shooting...
Montana women's tennis team falls to Gonzaga and Seattle to wrap up road trip
The Montana women's tennis team went winless on its three-match road trip to Washington to open the season 0-3 after falling to Gonzaga on Saturday and Seattle University on Sunday. The Grizzlies picked up a win at No. 2 doubles against Gonzaga Saturday but were overpowered in singles, losing the...
Montana Lady Griz shoot for breakthrough home win Monday night against E. Washington
MISSOULA — Coming off arguably their biggest win of the season, the Montana Lady Griz will shoot for their fourth straight Big Sky Conference victory at home Monday night against Eastern Washington. Four in a row would mark a first for UM second-year coach Brian Holsinger, who was impressed...
Darius Brown II, now fully healthy, is driving factor in Montana State's Big Sky title hopes
BOZEMAN — Becoming a good point guard takes time. It’s a position that requires intensive film study to not only learn more about one’s own team, but also to find the tendencies and holes in opposing defenses. At least, that’s how Darius Brown II has always approached the role.
Elena Carter’s school record highlights Montana State's showing at Cougar Classic
SPOKANE, Wash. — Highlighting the Montana State indoor track and field team’s return to action after a month-long break, senior hurdler Elena Carter broke her own school record in the 60-meter hurdles twice at the Cougar Classic, held at The Podium on Friday. Carter, who came into the...
Q&A: Sonny Lubick remembers late Sonny Holland, who shared Butte and Montana State ties
BOZEMAN — If someone wants their son to become a successful football coach, naming him Sonny and living in Butte are good starting points. Sonny Lubick was born in March 1937 in Butte. Sonny Holland was born in the same place in the same month one year later. Both went on to be head coaches at Montana State, with Lubick succeeding Holland in 1978 after several years coaching together. Lubick was Holland’s defensive coordinator on the 1976 Division II national championship Bobcats.
Montana State Nordic skiing moves up 2 spots at MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men’s Nordic team put three skiers in the top 10, while the women placed two as the Bobcats moved from sixth to fourth on the second day of the MSU Invitational on Saturday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “Today's race was a...
Montana State adds pair of women's tennis players
BOZEMAN — First-year Montana State women’s tennis coach Suzie Woodburn has announced the addition of two student-athletes to her 2022-23 roster. Joining the Bobcats are Izabela Heinzovà, from Olomouc, Czech Republic, and Abby Riitters, from Half Moon Bay, California. Heinzovà, who prepped at Gymnazium, Olomouc, Čajkovského, ranked...
Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Sentinel in crosstown doubleheader as former assistants duke it out as head coaches
MISSOULA – Somewhere away from the basketball court, former longtime Sentinel girls coach Karen Deden has to be proud. After over 20 years of being in the coaching business, Missoula girls prep basketball is in good hands - and some of that credit is due to her. On Friday...
Defending state wrestling champions, 4-time hopefuls shine at Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic
MISSOULA — Plenty of familiar faces took center stage on Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic at Missoula Sentinel High School. One of the largest state wrestling tournaments of the year, the Jug Beck offers some of the state's top wrestlers to compete against each other regardless of class, while also getting challenged by schools from outside of Montana as a preview of sorts to the all-class state wrestling tournament coming up in Billings Feb. 10-11.
Montana women's tennis team stumbles at Washington State
The Montana women's tennis team had its 2023 debut spoiled by Washington State on Friday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Cougars blanked the Grizzlies, 7-0. The highlight for Montana came at No. 5 singles where true freshman Shivika Agrawal of Arizona split sets with Washington State fifth-year senior Yang Lee of Taiwan before losing in a match tiebreaker, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.
Tilde Bångman guides Montana State women's skiing on opening day of MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN — Freshman Tilde Bångman finished eighth in the 15-kilometer classic with a time of 52 minutes, 52.3 seconds to pace the Montana State women’s Nordic ski team on the opening day of the MSU Invitational on Friday morning at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. “We had a...
Former Lady Griz coach Shannon Schweyen has jury trial set for lawsuit against UM
MISSOULA — The most successful player in the history of Montana Lady Griz basketball is scheduled to face off against the University of Montana in a jury trial starting on Nov. 13. Shannon Schweyen, a longtime assistant coach for UM and head coach for four seasons, filed a sex...
Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson looking forward to the time with Utah this weekend
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. With a weekend available for visitors, Utah will be welcoming a good collection of 2024 prospects, many of whom come from within the state but all are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
Bozeman Gallatin boys hold off fourth quarter comeback in win over Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — Down by six with under a minute to play, Billings Senior guard Jaiden Turner drove to his right. The Broncs had been the aggressor late in the fourth quarter and needed a basket. But as Turner made his move, Gallatin senior guard Garrett Dahlke stepped up and...
Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
Stung: Stevensville girls' basketball win over Butte Central in overtime
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons girls’ basketball team hosted the Stevensville Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon at the Maroon Activities Center. The Maroons forced overtime when Brooke Badovinac scored on a layup with seven seconds to play and took a one-point lead in overtime. However, Stevensville ran off five straight points in the extra session to upend the Maroons, 66-59.
