The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Golden Globes The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Golden Globes. On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders In the Building. The award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, but Gomez was still a winner on the red carpet, wearing a stunning Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, off the shoulder bodice, and thigh-high slit in the long skirt.

2 DAYS AGO