ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage announces engagement to Tessa Angermeier

Boy meets fiancee! "Boy Meets World" star Ben Savage is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo tagged in Owensville, Indiana, of the couple posing together in front of a lake, with Angermeier's left hand on display with a ring on that finger.
INDIANA STATE
suggest.com

HGTV Star Christina Hall’s Unexpected Take On Turning 40

When people approach milestone birthdays, there’s usually a sense of dread or excitement for the big day. For HGTV star Christina Hall, aging is something to celebrate. In fact, the real estate investor and home design expert has a great take on her upcoming 40th birthday. And it’s something we all can learn from!
TENNESSEE STATE
Elle

Selena Gomez Responds to Body Shamers After Her Golden Globes Look Gets Criticized

The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Golden Globes The 10 best dressed at the 2023 Golden Globes. On Saturday, Selena Gomez attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders In the Building. The award went to Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, but Gomez was still a winner on the red carpet, wearing a stunning Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, off the shoulder bodice, and thigh-high slit in the long skirt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy