Illinois State

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
2200+ Drivers Arrested in Minnesota Crackdown on Drunk Driving

A recent crackdown on drunk driving in Minnesota led to more than 2200 DWI arrests. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says State Troopers, Sheriff's Deputies, and Police Officers made a total of 2228 DWI arrests during the holiday enforcement campaign between November 23 and New Year's Eve. The total was more than 200 higher than the count from the holiday crackdown conducted at the end of 2021.
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions

Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
