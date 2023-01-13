Read full article on original website
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
The Truth About Driving Barefoot in Minnesota: Is it Legal or Not?
I gotta say we have all done it before, and it feels wrong, but so right, ya know? I’m talking about driving barefoot! I mean no one would dare do that in a Minnesota winter, but during those hot summers, or when we are in desperate need to run a fast errand, we have at least considered going without shoes.
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Illinois-Made: Surprising Products From the Prairie State
Illinois is known for many things, but did you know that it is also home to a wide variety of products that are made right here in the Prairie State? From everyday items to high-tech innovations, these five products might surprise you with their Illinois roots. Caterpillar Inc. Based in...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
‘Impactful’ Winter Storm Forecasted For Most of Iowa and Southern Minnesota This Week
Mother Nature has been teasing us here in southeast Minnesota. Temps reached 40 in some areas over the weekend which helped some of the ice and snow melt away. Don't put your shovel away just yet though. The National Weather Service just posted, "Confidence is increasing for an impactful winter...
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
Really Illinois? You Picked That As Your Favorite Kind of Bread
The most important part of any sandwich as far as I'm concerned is the bread. And if you're trying to convince me that the gluten-free options are just as good, it won't happen. If you can't make a great peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on it, then it's not...
2200+ Drivers Arrested in Minnesota Crackdown on Drunk Driving
A recent crackdown on drunk driving in Minnesota led to more than 2200 DWI arrests. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says State Troopers, Sheriff's Deputies, and Police Officers made a total of 2228 DWI arrests during the holiday enforcement campaign between November 23 and New Year's Eve. The total was more than 200 higher than the count from the holiday crackdown conducted at the end of 2021.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin’s Most Common Superstitions
Since it's the first Friday the 13th of 2023 (yes, we have one coming up in October too) I wanted to check out the most common superstitions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. It seems like lots of people are superstitious in one way or another. I don't necessarily believe that walking under a ladder is going to give you bad luck but I'll knock on wood or cross my fingers, that sort of thing. I don't think it will actually change anything but, for some reason, I still like doing it.
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
