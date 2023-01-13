ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

utahstories.com

Inclusion of LBGTQ Community in Utah’s Public Schools

“Lowering Utah’s staggering student suicide rate through an inclusive educational environment is not, and should not be considered inherently political.”. That was part of a statement from Utah high school student Em Jenkins speaking at a Utah State Board of Education (USBE) meeting in January of this year. Jenkins was advocating for the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools, as well as the freedom to display LGBTQ flags and symbols in school.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Jordan School District to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across 65 schools to serve more than 57,000 students

Jordan School District, a K-12 school district that serves more than 57,000 students at 65 schools located in communities in Salt Lake County, Utah, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance blended learning across the district. The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that enables students and instructors...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Blogging Time

How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah

Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
UTAH STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Ogden, Utah

Places to visit in Ogden, UT. Ogden, Utah, is located just north of Salt Lake City. This city is also the gateway to many ski resorts. In addition, the city has many attractions, from museums to historical landmarks. We have some great suggestions if you’re looking for things to do in Ogden, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry

PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
TOOELE, UT
utahbusiness.com

Roundtable: Mergers and acquisitions

This month, Utah Business partnered with Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar to host a roundtable event featuring local finance and business leaders. Moderated by Serene Papenfuss, principal at Kickstart, the group discussed recent trends in the M&A space, the advice they give their clients, predictions for 2023, and more. Here are a few highlights from the event.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has historic Utah roots

At age 20, the typical young adult is deciding on a major or starting a career – not creating a business that's destined to become a household name. But for Reuel Call, entrepreneurship was more than natural; it was a gift. In 1928, 20-year-old Call opened a two-pump gas...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Transgender bills taking shape as Utah lawmakers begin session

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A transgender-related bill limiting when birth certificates can be amended has been unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Meanwhile, another measure banning gender reassignment surgery for minors now also includes regulations on puberty blockers, under a new version...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People

Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
UTAH STATE
mediafeed.org

First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Utah

It would be tough to pick a more pleasant place than Utah to buy a home, whether you’re into enjoying the great outdoors or prefer life in the big city. But for first-time homebuyers in Utah, putting down roots can be a challenge. Though home prices in Utah —...
UTAH STATE

