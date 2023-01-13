Read full article on original website
Inclusion of LBGTQ Community in Utah’s Public Schools
“Lowering Utah’s staggering student suicide rate through an inclusive educational environment is not, and should not be considered inherently political.”. That was part of a statement from Utah high school student Em Jenkins speaking at a Utah State Board of Education (USBE) meeting in January of this year. Jenkins was advocating for the use of students’ preferred pronouns in schools, as well as the freedom to display LGBTQ flags and symbols in school.
Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents
Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents. Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help …. Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents. Students join Utah Jazz for unique MLK Day celebration. Students in grades 7-9 joined the...
Jordan School District to deploy the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across 65 schools to serve more than 57,000 students
Jordan School District, a K-12 school district that serves more than 57,000 students at 65 schools located in communities in Salt Lake County, Utah, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance blended learning across the district. The institution was seeking an ed-tech tool that enables students and instructors...
SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall, YouthCity Government volunteer at the Utah food Bank for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the YouthCity Government will be volunteering at the Utah Food Bank for this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah
Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
Will 2023 bring another ugly fight over transgender issues in Utah?
Utah lawmakers will considers bills on transgender surgery and puberty blockers. Utah Gov. Cox hopes legislators will negotiate in good faith over gender-affirming surgeries for minors.
Things to Do in Ogden, Utah
Places to visit in Ogden, UT. Ogden, Utah, is located just north of Salt Lake City. This city is also the gateway to many ski resorts. In addition, the city has many attractions, from museums to historical landmarks. We have some great suggestions if you’re looking for things to do in Ogden, Utah.
Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with Starry
PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist with Starry. Lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist retired, replaced with …. PepsiCo is hoping to take a larger bite out of Coca-Cola's Sprite by relaunching a lemon-lime drink, replacing Sierra Mist...
Roundtable: Mergers and acquisitions
This month, Utah Business partnered with Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar to host a roundtable event featuring local finance and business leaders. Moderated by Serene Papenfuss, principal at Kickstart, the group discussed recent trends in the M&A space, the advice they give their clients, predictions for 2023, and more. Here are a few highlights from the event.
Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has historic Utah roots
At age 20, the typical young adult is deciding on a major or starting a career – not creating a business that's destined to become a household name. But for Reuel Call, entrepreneurship was more than natural; it was a gift. In 1928, 20-year-old Call opened a two-pump gas...
Transgender bills taking shape as Utah lawmakers begin session
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A transgender-related bill limiting when birth certificates can be amended has been unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Meanwhile, another measure banning gender reassignment surgery for minors now also includes regulations on puberty blockers, under a new version...
Utah dancers hope to spark conversation about teens’ overuse of their phones
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah –– Young Utah dancers are sharing a message about the dangers of overusing social media. They performed Saturday night at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville, and now they want to take their performance to schools around the valley. “I feel like we do a...
Weekend storm produces up to 2 feet of snow in Utah; advisories issued for next system
More winter weather advisories have been issued in Utah as the last weather system brought in about 2 feet of snow for Big Cottonwood Canyon.
10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People
Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Utah
It would be tough to pick a more pleasant place than Utah to buy a home, whether you’re into enjoying the great outdoors or prefer life in the big city. But for first-time homebuyers in Utah, putting down roots can be a challenge. Though home prices in Utah —...
This robot is one of Salt Lake’s hardest-working street performers
That’s the question Michael White, Salt Lake City local and robot enthusiast, has for engineers. “As humans, we’ve been very focused on robots to send to space, to automate production, and all of these other things,” he says. “But we forget that robots can be fun, too.”
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
