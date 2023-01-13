Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
saturdaytradition.com
Braylon Edwards open to potentially hiring Urban Meyer should Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan
Braylon Edwards made an interesting statement recently. The former Michigan WR talked about who he would like the Wolverines to hire if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. College football fans all know that Michigan and Ohio State do not like each other. However, Edwards would not be opposed to hiring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
sportszion.com
NFL fans react: Green Bay Packers hires Erin Roberge as their first female athletic trainer
It seems the Green Bay Packers started moving on after their devastating defeat to the Detroit Lions and lost an easy opportunity to secure a playoff spot. They have already started to reorganize ahead of next season. NFL Week 18: Schedule shows clear advantage for Packers, is NFL biased?. Following...
BREAKING: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirms he will coach Wolverines in 2023, despite NFL interest
After interviewing with the Denver Broncos and seeing his name floated out for consideration for other NFL head-coaching jobs, Jim Harbaugh is once more staying with Michigan, and will coach the Wolverines for a ninth season. University of Michigan president Santa Ono tweeted the news out Monday afternoon. "I just...
Yardbarker
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Sixers owner Josh Harris 'perhaps top candidate' to buy Commanders
Harris, 58, is the principal owner and managing partner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils and is a general partner of English Premiere League Club Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker
Ed Donatell Cost The Vikings Their Season And What Kevin O’Connell Said About His Future
The Vikings had another early playoff exit yet again and it was all because of their defense. Minnesota fell to the Giants 31-24 in the wildcard round of the playoffs. What has been the biggest problem for the Vikings was their defense, whiched ranked 31st in the league. Led by Ed Donatell, the team gave up a ton of yards and points. In games against teams like the Giants and Patriots they made mediocre quarterbacks look like all-stars. It was horrendous all season long.
Breaking: New NFL Team Enters Sean Payton Sweepstakes
A new team has reportedly entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes: the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers received permission today to interview the longtime football coach. It's an interesting wrinkle in the Sean Payton saga, especially considering one of the ...
Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly 'enamored' with Lions OC Ben Johnson
Sorry, Detroit Lions fans, but you’re not the only ones who really like your offensive coordinator. While opening up a Sunday morning mailbag and answering a few pertinent questions regarding the busy Carolina Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic gave us a little nugget as to which direction owner David Tepper may be moving in his head coaching search. And as of now, the favorite to land the gig could be Lions play caller Ben Johnson.
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0