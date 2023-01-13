ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

New York Post

Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates

Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season

Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
FanSided

Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Yardbarker

Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts

Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell Cost The Vikings Their Season And What Kevin O’Connell Said About His Future

The Vikings had another early playoff exit yet again and it was all because of their defense. Minnesota fell to the Giants 31-24 in the wildcard round of the playoffs. What has been the biggest problem for the Vikings was their defense, whiched ranked 31st in the league. Led by Ed Donatell, the team gave up a ton of yards and points. In games against teams like the Giants and Patriots they made mediocre quarterbacks look like all-stars. It was horrendous all season long.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly 'enamored' with Lions OC Ben Johnson

Sorry, Detroit Lions fans, but you’re not the only ones who really like your offensive coordinator. While opening up a Sunday morning mailbag and answering a few pertinent questions regarding the busy Carolina Panthers, Joe Person of The Athletic gave us a little nugget as to which direction owner David Tepper may be moving in his head coaching search. And as of now, the favorite to land the gig could be Lions play caller Ben Johnson.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

