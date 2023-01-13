ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F. Murray Abraham's Entire Face Lighting Up As He Realized That The Crowd Was Cheering For Him At The Golden Globes Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See All Day

By Stephanie Soteriou
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qQOm_0kDihJnu00

F. Murray Abraham is an actor who has been in the business for literally decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCR5I_0kDihJnu00
Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Now 83 years old, Abraham made his screen debut in They Might Be Giants back in 1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHNIT_0kDihJnu00
Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

He has enjoyed a glittering career and came to prominence in the ’80s thanks to his leading role as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8orj_0kDihJnu00
Archive Photos / Getty Images

The 1984 movie won Abraham the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor as well as a BAFTA nomination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uo25_0kDihJnu00
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

More recently, you may recognize Abraham from The Grand Budapest Hotel , Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities , and as the voice of Khonshu in Moon Knight .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzmUQ_0kDihJnu00
Netflix

He also joined The White Lotus for its second season, which premiered last year. He plays Bert Di Grasso in the popular HBO series, one of the tourists on vacation at the Sicily resort who is traveling with his son, Dominic, and grandson Albie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZaRy_0kDihJnu00
HBO

In the show, the trio hope to find their distant relatives while abroad, and Bert was immediately popular with fans thanks to his awkward penchant for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNLrT_0kDihJnu00
HBO

And the creator of White Lotus , Mike White, recently opened up about why he cast Abraham in the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKCAc_0kDihJnu00
HBO

“Bert says a lot of questionable things and has kind of a problematic attitude toward sex and women and relationships,” White told the New York Times in December. “I just thought it’d be funny to have an actor who also has this kind of buoyancy and a ‘What me worry?’ type of attitude.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kI4FV_0kDihJnu00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images,

“There’s something very mischievous about Murray, and he could obviously play the villain. But he also has this likable, unsinkable quality to him,” he went on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cneJP_0kDihJnu00
Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

And Abraham had such a good time shooting White Lotus that he wishes he could do it all over again, telling the New York Times: “I think Bert is absolutely legit — you know he’s for real. I grew up with people like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346qCe_0kDihJnu00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“I got to tell you, man, if there was some way to make it happen, I’d shoot this whole thing all over again,” he continued. “The thing about some of these interviews, which I’ve done for many years, is that you try to make nice: You think of the good things that happened; you don’t want to talk about the crap. But this was all good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwPxR_0kDihJnu00
HBO

And Abraham’s love of the job shined through the screen, leading to the actor being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category at this year’s Golden Globes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhvRA_0kDihJnu00
Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Abraham was up against Domhnall Gleeson for The Patient , Richard Jenkins for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy , and Paul Walter Hauser, who won the award for his performance in Black Bird .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUZeY_0kDihJnu00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

But even though he didn’t take home the Golden Globe on Tuesday, Abraham was still left feeling like a winner when he was cheered and celebrated by fans on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9EjB_0kDihJnu00
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

In a video from the night that is now going viral, Abraham can be seen slowly realizing that the fanfare he can hear is for him — and his reaction is seriously heartwarming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3xgJ_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

In the clip, which was filmed from the crowd on the red carpet, Abraham is making his way into the venue as people whoop and applaud. Initially, he isn’t paying much attention, but when he realizes that the cheers are in his honor he does a visible double take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SFbW_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

At this point, Abraham’s face lights up and he claps his hands before blowing a kiss to the fans and telling them: “Thank you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jp3bx_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

The actor then puts on a performance for the crowd, playfully showing off his jacket and posing for them in his suit. When it is time for him to go inside, Abraham laughs once more and waves his hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4KnT_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

Abraham’s genuine joy at being recognized and acknowledged at the ceremony is palpable in the short clip, and those who watched it were left touched by his response.

@glutenfreetravelgirl

Sweet moment from the red carpet: the look on F. Murray Abraham’s face when he realized we were cheering for him 😍👏 #goldenglobes #fmurrayabraham #thewhitelotus #goldenglobesredcarpet #goldenglobes2023 #beverlyhilton

♬ original sound - Ali Dugaw

Commenting on a TikTok video, fans called the moment “pure,” “precious,” and wholesome.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwFFq_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyiDh_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwMbi_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

“This made my night,” another viewer added. One more wrote: “Awww, what a sweet moment for him 🥰”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTzLd_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hx2dM_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

“My heart is warmed,” someone else commented. While a user admitted: “This is so precious I am sobbing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNHf8_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpSV5_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

“Crying he was perfect in white lotus,” another echoed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gYet_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

And even those who’d never seen White Lotus were impacted by the video, with one person writing: “I don't even know who he is but I'm literally tearing up seeing his face light up like that omg😭”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQvCF_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

Another comment read: “I don't know who this man is but I would die for him. He's adorable 🥰”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQXya_0kDihJnu00
tiktok.com

Thankfully for fans, Abraham has admitted that despite being in his 80s he has no plans of retiring — or even slowing down — any time soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uTiC_0kDihJnu00
David Livingston / Getty Images

“I am still thrilled by acting,” he told the New York Times . “I still can’t wait for the next project. There’s more work to be done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvZea_0kDihJnu00
Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see what he does next.

OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Page Six

Eddie Murphy’s comedy advice: Keep Will Smith’s wife’s name ‘out your f–king mouth’

Eddie Murphy offered sage advice to aspiring comedians while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes: Don’t talk about Will Smith’s wife.  “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. There’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple,” he told the star-studded crowd at the Beverly Hilton hotel.  “Just do these three things,” he added before making a jab at Smith, a longtime industry pal: “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s...
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
