Saratoga Springs, NY

iheart.com

Activists Make Another Push For "Clean Slate" Act in New York State

Activists are making another push in the state capitol for passage of a law sealing criminal records and making it easier for past offenders to get jobs and housing. They will be holding a rally this morning (at 11) in Albany. Under the so-called Clean Slate Act, conviction records would...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Longtime Albany detective lieutenant retires

A longtime member of the Albany Police Department is retiring. Detective Lieutenant Eric Crist served 25 years. He’s most recently served as supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit.
ALBANY, NY
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Kinderhook Creature’ Once Stalked the Woods Near Albany, New York

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
ALBANY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Citizen Group Forms to Address Union Avenue Proposal

I received the following from a group that has recently formed in response to a proposal being developed by the Mayor’s office for, according to the city’s website, a”streetscape improvement project to enhance Saratoga Springs’ signature street-Union Avenue between East Avenue and Circular Street.” There will be a public hearing and a presentation on this proposal at the Tuesday, January 17, City Council meeting.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls’ food truck corrals face an uncertain future

For years, a visit to Lawrence Street on a spring, summer or fall Thursday has been a special thing. Cars line the street and locals flock by the sidewalk, all headed to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their common destination would be the venue's weekly food truck corral, a seasonal event that has formed its own loyal community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Another vital criminal-justice fix that Hochul’s ignoring

“A glaring weakness in our effort to combat gun violence is the fact that you have Raise the Age that still permits 16- and 17-year-olds to possess loaded firearms,” Albany District Attorney David Soares told The Post in a critique of the public-safety goals Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined in her State of the State speech. Right on: It’s another huge omission when Hochul’s claiming to put public safety first. Soares, a George Soros-backed progressive, has long flagged the issues with Raise the Age, a 2018 law that sends most teen criminal defendants to Family Court rather than the adult justice system....
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Niskayuna teen can now fly around town before he can drive

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kevin Tully is a Sophomore at Niskayuna High School. He is also a junior pilot who just received his provincial pilot’s license today on his 16th birthday …before he can even drive. Kevin’s mom, Kimberly Tully, says that aviation was always his passion. “I remember clearly that he got a train […]
BALLSTON SPA, NY

