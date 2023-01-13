Chinese module manufacturer Risen Energy has revealed its plan to expand the production capacity of its Hyper-ion solar cell and module to 15GW in 2023. Within the first half of 2023, the company expects to increase its n-type heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion series production capacity to 5GW, and later treble it in the following six months. The announcement comes as the manufacturer starts to mass-produce the modules.

