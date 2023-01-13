Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
From PPA prices to policy updates: how Europe’s energy crisis is impacting solar
Sky-high electricity prices and an increasing urgency to curb fossil fuel led to a surge in European solar additions last year. Jules Scully charts how the continent’s ongoing energy crisis is affecting EU renewables policy and PPA appetite. With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggering a rapid shift in energy...
PV Tech
Nigeria’s solar power output on the rise, innovative financing could boost deployment – IRENA
Solar PV will play a more important role in Nigeria’s power supply as it plans to meet the growing needs of all sectors of its economy through renewables. According to a report titled Renewable Energy Roadmap for Nigeria developed by the Energy Commission of Nigeria and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), under current and planned policies, the African country’s utility-scale solar system can offer 5GW and 25GW by 2030 and 2050 respectively.
PV Tech
Southeast Asia’s emerging energy storage opportunities
Efforts are gathering pace to diversify the PV supply chain. Jules Scully details the challenges ahead.
PV Tech
JA Solar to supply modules to Egypt’s ‘largest’ solar PV project, 560MW capacity
Module manufacturer JA Solar has partnered with UAE-based developer AMEA Power to supply modules to a 560MW solar PV project in Egypt. The partnership extends the collaboration of both companies to provide an integrated solution for the gigawatt-scale solar and wind projects AMEA is working on in Egypt. Among them...
PV Tech
Total Eren to develop and operate 100MWp solar PV plant in Colombia
Colombian oil and gas company Ecopetrol has partnered with independent power producer Total Eren for the construction and operation of a 100MWp solar PV plant in Colombia. Construction work is expected to start during the first quarter of 2023 and the facility will be operational in Q1 2024, comprising of 180,000 monocrystalline bifacial panels.
PV Tech
Risen Energy to scale up Hyper-ion HJT solar cell and module capacity to 15GW in 2023
Chinese module manufacturer Risen Energy has revealed its plan to expand the production capacity of its Hyper-ion solar cell and module to 15GW in 2023. Within the first half of 2023, the company expects to increase its n-type heterojunction (HJT) Hyper-ion series production capacity to 5GW, and later treble it in the following six months. The announcement comes as the manufacturer starts to mass-produce the modules.
PV Tech
Ørsted to develop 471MW Texas PV project paired with biodiversity initiative
Danish renewables developer Ørsted has unveiled plans to build a 471MW solar project in Lamar County, Texas, which the company says will be the largest solar PV installation in its portfolio to date. Ørsted reached final investment decision on the project, with construction scheduled to begin later this month...
PV Tech
Romania slashes rooftop solar module VAT rate to boost domestic uptake
Romania has announced a reduction in value-added tax (VAT) for solar PV modules, reducing the tax from 19% to 5% as of this week in a move designed to boost self-consumption and solar uptake across the country. The tax reduction also applies to solar thermal panels and low-emission heat pumps....
Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
Comments / 0