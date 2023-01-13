Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Iowa is the Best State if You Want to Live ‘Off the Grid’
According to a new study, Iowa is the state to be if you want to live "off the grid!" Before we dive in, we should probably know what exactly does it means to live off the grid. 24/7 Wall Street writes:. "According to the Cambridge Dictionary, those who live off...
Courtlin Live At Amana Winterfest
Come out for events throughout Amana all day Saturday, January 21 for Winterfest. KHAK's Courtlin is live from 11 to 1 at the Market Barn, where Winterfest Games will be h happening from 11 to 2. Sign up to win tickets to Old Dominion in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, February 11.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]
We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
Winter Returns To Iowa With Late Week Snow Storm
Only in Iowa can you have tornado sirens one day and a winter storm watch several days later. After multiple twisters touched down yesterday all eyes now turn to Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm heads our way that could bring a lot of snow to some in the Hawkeye state.
Early Summer Predictions In Iowa Are Looking Hot
We aren’t even a month into winter and I am already ready for the warm weather. In August the Farmer’s Almanac released its winter predictions. Those predictions told us that Iowa was in Hibernation Zone that will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. In December, we got our first taste...
Is Iowa Really One Of The Best States To Drive In?
One of the best parts about living in Iowa is that it's pretty rare to find yourself stuck in stop-and-go traffic. If you're going to or leaving a Hawkeye game, you might have to sit and wait for cars to get going. Traffic can happen in Iowa but for the most part, getting from point A to point B is a pretty simple and quick process. No one enjoys being stuck behind cars on the road and traveling at a snail's pace. Traffic can make you stressed out, it can make you late, and it costs you money.
Thank Hospitalized Veterans with KHAK’s Valentines for Vets
Every year as mid-January arrives, we ask you to help us salute hospitalized veterans in eastern Iowa. Every year you come through in a massive way, and we're counting on you doing it again in 2023 with our annual Valentines for Vets campaign. We encourage individuals, families, church groups, and...
Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts
Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
Midwest Fast Food Chain Change Has Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurant has become a well-known regional fast food burger joint. With 913 locations all across the country, there are even more Culver's that will be opening for business this year. They are predominantly open in...
Iowa Woman Celebrates 21st Birthday, Wins BIG with First Lottery Ticket
There are great birthday gifts, and then there's this. Destiny Lawson of Pella, in Marion County in central Iowa, turned 21 last week. A couple of days afterward she decided now that she could actually purchase a lottery ticket for the first time (you must be 21 in Iowa), she'd do just that.
Raccoons Are A Focus This Year For Iowa Farmers
A new year means a new legislative session. The 90th General Assembly convened for the 2023 session Last Monday, January 9th. Going into this session, Iowa Farm Bureau is prioritizing protecting landowners and property taxpayers, addressing Iowa’s veterinary care workforce shortage, and wildlife management. What kind of wildlife management...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Win VIP Tickets to the Eastern Iowa Wedding Show
The Eastern Iowa Wedding Show is Sunday, February 5 at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel. VIPs get in at 11 a.m., an hour before doors open at noon for general admission ticket holders. VIPs can talk to wedding pros early, will receive a VIP swag bag, and a free refreshment. The show ends at 3 p.m.
First In Decades; Tornado Touches Down In Iowa County [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Iowa Husbands’ Biggest Fear Might Be This Contest [WATCH]
Move over baseball because I might've found America's newest favorite pastime. I fell down a bit of an internet rabbit hole the other day after coming across a video from a past Iowa State Fair competition. The video has quickly gone viral on Tik Tok and has many non-Iowans losing their mind over the hilarity of this contest.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
