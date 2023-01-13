ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

98.1 KHAK

Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline

Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Courtlin Live At Amana Winterfest

Come out for events throughout Amana all day Saturday, January 21 for Winterfest. KHAK's Courtlin is live from 11 to 1 at the Market Barn, where Winterfest Games will be h happening from 11 to 2. Sign up to win tickets to Old Dominion in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, February 11.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?

It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]

We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Winter Returns To Iowa With Late Week Snow Storm

Only in Iowa can you have tornado sirens one day and a winter storm watch several days later. After multiple twisters touched down yesterday all eyes now turn to Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm heads our way that could bring a lot of snow to some in the Hawkeye state.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Early Summer Predictions In Iowa Are Looking Hot

We aren’t even a month into winter and I am already ready for the warm weather. In August the Farmer’s Almanac released its winter predictions. Those predictions told us that Iowa was in Hibernation Zone that will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. In December, we got our first taste...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Is Iowa Really One Of The Best States To Drive In?

One of the best parts about living in Iowa is that it's pretty rare to find yourself stuck in stop-and-go traffic. If you're going to or leaving a Hawkeye game, you might have to sit and wait for cars to get going. Traffic can happen in Iowa but for the most part, getting from point A to point B is a pretty simple and quick process. No one enjoys being stuck behind cars on the road and traveling at a snail's pace. Traffic can make you stressed out, it can make you late, and it costs you money.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts

Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Fast Food Chain Change Has Customers Torn

A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurant has become a well-known regional fast food burger joint. With 913 locations all across the country, there are even more Culver's that will be opening for business this year. They are predominantly open in...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Raccoons Are A Focus This Year For Iowa Farmers

A new year means a new legislative session. The 90th General Assembly convened for the 2023 session Last Monday, January 9th. Going into this session, Iowa Farm Bureau is prioritizing protecting landowners and property taxpayers, addressing Iowa’s veterinary care workforce shortage, and wildlife management. What kind of wildlife management...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Win VIP Tickets to the Eastern Iowa Wedding Show

The Eastern Iowa Wedding Show is Sunday, February 5 at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel. VIPs get in at 11 a.m., an hour before doors open at noon for general admission ticket holders. VIPs can talk to wedding pros early, will receive a VIP swag bag, and a free refreshment. The show ends at 3 p.m.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Husbands’ Biggest Fear Might Be This Contest [WATCH]

Move over baseball because I might've found America's newest favorite pastime. I fell down a bit of an internet rabbit hole the other day after coming across a video from a past Iowa State Fair competition. The video has quickly gone viral on Tik Tok and has many non-Iowans losing their mind over the hilarity of this contest.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize

Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

