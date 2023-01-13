ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
universalhub.com

Westborough gets into the storrowing game

It's tough to find out what the clearance of that bridge is. By adamg on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 11:53am. If only the state had some way of letting truckers know in advance what a bridge's clearance is. 11. By Bill Ricker on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 12:00pm. oh that underpass has...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Storrowing on actual Storrow Drive averted by inches

The driver of a box truck - and his passenger - were a bit luckier on Storrow Drive this morning than the driver of an 18-wheeler in Westborough, averting a storrowing inbound by maybe a couple feet, as KWAPT, who was not happy to get stuck in the resulting jam, shows us:
WESTBOROUGH, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

The day the molasses tank exploded

Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with murdering his girlfriend, last seen in Dorchester in 2007

A man being held in a Florida jail faces arraignment in Dorchester tomorrow on charges he murdered Felicia McGuyer sometime after she was last seen at 17-19 Roxton St. in Dorchester in October, 2007, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. McGuyer's body has not been located. In 2017, investigators...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy