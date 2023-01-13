Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Westborough gets into the storrowing game
It's tough to find out what the clearance of that bridge is. By adamg on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 11:53am. If only the state had some way of letting truckers know in advance what a bridge's clearance is. 11. By Bill Ricker on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 12:00pm. oh that underpass has...
universalhub.com
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
universalhub.com
Storrowing on actual Storrow Drive averted by inches
The driver of a box truck - and his passenger - were a bit luckier on Storrow Drive this morning than the driver of an 18-wheeler in Westborough, averting a storrowing inbound by maybe a couple feet, as KWAPT, who was not happy to get stuck in the resulting jam, shows us:
universalhub.com
Teen stabbed in the back on Temple Place downtown; two other teens arrested, one just 13
A 15-year-old was stabbed in the back on Temple Place near Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. His attacker was described as another teen, in a black ski mask, silver jacket and dark pants. Not long after, police stopped a Silver Line bus on Tremont Street, near Boylston Street, where they found a suspect and a possible accomplice, along with a knife.
universalhub.com
Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge
A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
universalhub.com
Police: Man was speeding down Blue Hill Avenue with a loaded assault rifle, a loaded handgun, a pound of pot and a bunch of counterfeit credit cards
State Police report arresting a man on a variety of charges following a search that lasted several hours after he ran away from a traffic stop on Blue Hill Avenue at McLellan Street around 3 a.m. State Police say a trooper patrolling Blue Hill Avenue went into pursuit mode when...
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
universalhub.com
DA says there's enough evidence to charge Dorchester man with 2007 murder of his girlfriend even without her body
A Dorchester man was ordered held without bail today on charges he murdered his girlfriend in 2007, rolled her body up in a carpet, then had a friend help him dispose of it in a wooded area somewhere in the Boston area. Investigators have yet to find Felicia McGuyer's remains,...
universalhub.com
Man charged with murdering his girlfriend, last seen in Dorchester in 2007
A man being held in a Florida jail faces arraignment in Dorchester tomorrow on charges he murdered Felicia McGuyer sometime after she was last seen at 17-19 Roxton St. in Dorchester in October, 2007, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports. McGuyer's body has not been located. In 2017, investigators...
