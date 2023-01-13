Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mprnews.org
Duluth med school leader remembered for rural health care legacy
A man credited with inspiring and training hundreds, if not thousands, of medical students to become doctors in underserved rural communities all around Minnesota died Saturday. He was 81. Dr. Jim Boulger worked for nearly a half century at the University of Minnesota medical school’s Duluth campus, where he helped...
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
boreal.org
Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’
As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. To read the full story, visit the Fox 21 News site here.
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
WDIO-TV
New year, new programming and equipment ahead for Superior YMCA
The Superior Douglas County YMCA is really starting to get busy again. Shawn Pagnucci, Senior Program Director, said they are nearly back to pre-COVID levels again. And based on a member survey, they are making changes. A big one is improving the youth programming. Pagnucci said, “COVID had kind of...
ktoe.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
WDIO-TV
Northland’s Largest Baby Shower seeking donations
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Revive City Church, Salem Covenant Church, The Landing. There’s an opportunity to give from anywhere using their Amazon gift registry. They’re partnering with the following organizational partners:. Duluth – Women’s...
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
boreal.org
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - January 13, 2023. Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko
ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
WDIO-TV
One person in the hospital after Superior structure fire
On Saturday, January 4th The Superior Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4721 E 2nd St. around 5:45. The report was called in from someone still in the home. When crews arrived to the scene the found the fire venting from the 2nd story at the front of the structure.
boreal.org
Mother and 2-year-old survive Esko camper fire
On January 14th, firefighters from Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fire. The camper was located at the Knife Island Campground in Esko. When crews arrived they found a pull behind camper engulfed in flames at a campsite. To read the full story,...
Head-On Crash With Semi Claims Life of Minnesota Woman
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of an elderly St. Paul woman near Hinckley over the weekend. The State Patrol says 82-year-old Rosemary Lundquist was operating a Toyota Camry that was traveling west on Hwy. 23 in east-central Minnesota’s Pine County when her vehicle left the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane of the two-lane highway. The Camry then collided head-on with an eastbound semi-truck shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
kdal610.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
St. Paul woman, 82, killed in head-on crash with semi
An 82-year-old St. Paul woman was killed in a head-on collision with a semi in Pine County Friday afternoon. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report identifies the victim as Rosemary Ann Lundquist. The crash happened on Hwy. 23 near Cross Park Road in Brook Park Township just before 12:30 p.m.,...
boreal.org
Wintry mix Monday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 15, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow arrives on Monday morning across the Northland, with a change to a rain-snow mix during the day. A changeover to all snow happens Monday evening. A wintry mix...
boreal.org
Road conditions at 5:00 p.m.
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 16, 2023. A wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain continues across the Northland late this afternoon. Temps remain within a few degrees of freezing, leading to improved roads over parts of NW WI and along the I-35 corridor. In contrast, the Iron Range continues to see deteriorated roads as snow continues. Make sure to give yourself extra travel time and use reduced speed.
Comments / 0