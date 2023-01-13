Read full article on original website
Evansville restaurant ‘The Barrel House’ has closed
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville restaurant, that just opened last summer, has closed their doors. The Barrel House owners say the building has been sold, but they will continue catering and their food truck business. The restaurant held their grand opening in June. It’s located off Morgan Center Drive...
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
Wienermobile makes pitstop in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads turned Sunday afternoon as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised around parts of Evansville. The famous hot dog shaped vehicle made a stop near Schnucks on the city’s westside. Dozens of people lined up outside to get a grand tour. “It’s 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs high and weighs […]
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
Do You Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Evansville? Here’s How You Can Request One!
Maybe if we all request a Trader Joe's they won't be able to say no!. Trader Joe's is a super popular grocery store chain that has developed quite a cult following. It's so popular in fact, that some people will make a stop to pick up some groceries at Trader Joe's when they're out of town.
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business.
Hydroplane racing likely returning to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hydroplane racing making a big comeback in Evansville is currently in the works. Over the weekend, the newly formed Evansville Regatta Committee held their first board meeting together with talk of bringing the sport back to the River City. “Evansville regatta is making great progress to return the ‘Roar to the […]
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
Former Tropicana riverboat up for sale for the 2nd time
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tropicana riverboat that was once in Evansville is now up for sale again. Evansville’s former riverboat was sold in 2017 and reopened as the Riverboat Louis Armstrong in New Orleans bank in 2019. The boat became a landmark in Evansville since it first opened...
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
Evansville’s Franklin Street Bazaar Now Accepting Vendor Applications for 2023
Even though we're smack dab in the middle of chilly Tri-State winter, the warm days of spring and summer will be here before we know it which means many of our favorite outdoor events and activities will also be making their return including the weekly Franklin Street Bazaar. With the start of this year's bazaar set for the end of May, organizers are beginning their search for vendors to fill the lawn of the West Branch Library now.
Stens to close Jasper headquarters and warehouse
Jasper — Arrowhead Engineered Products (Arrowhead) announced Jasper-based Stens would close later this year and be incorporated into the newly constructed distribution warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to Arrowhead, the transfer will likely be complete by the early fall of 2023. The Blaine, Minn. company acquired Stens in December...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: January 21-23
Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville is celebrating Dolly Parton’s birthday in style this year! Head to downtown Owensboro on January 19 for a night of all things Dolly. There will be a look-alike contest, drink specials, and karaoke, so you can sing your heart out to all your favorite songs. The country music singer and philanthropist is turning 77 this year, and Brasher’s “In Dolly We Trust” party is going to be one for the books! Bring some cash for a cover charge at this 21-and-older event.
Large mural almost finished in downtown Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Slowly but surely, a mural in the heart of downtown Henderson is starting to wrap. Tomblinson Funeral Homes hired local artist Hadlie Comer-Long back in October to paint the wall. Hadlie describes the mural as a celebration of Henderson as it showcases the city’s landmarks from Ellis Park to the riverfront. […]
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA PRESENTS VALENTINE’S DAY ON THE BRIDGE
Valentine’s Day on the Bridge, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. This exclusive dinner takes place in one of Evansville’s most unique spaces, the skybridge above Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard which connects The Plaza to the DoubleTree Hotel and Ford Center. Valentine’s Day on the Bridge features a...
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
