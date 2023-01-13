ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWMT

Students detained by police after threat against Bentley schools in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE (1/17/23): Students involved in making a social media threat against Bentley schools have been detained by police, according to the district. Bentley High School and Middle School will have an increased police presence following a "kill list" that was discovered on social media over the weekend.
BURTON, MI
WWMT

Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business

FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police shoot armed man at NW Detroit convenience store

(CBS DETROIT) – Police opened fire during an incident Monday morning in Northwest Detroit. They shot an armed man who had locked himself inside a convenience store with a clerk."[It's] very unusual circumstance. We don't know if robbery was the motive," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters.But Detroit Police know that around 7:20 a.m., a man carrying a gun loaded with an extended clip and two other magazines walked into the Quik Mart on Eight Mile near Berg Road, locking the door behind him.The store's cameras are linked to police headquarters, where they watched the scene unfold."The man is...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store

DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
DETROIT, MI
WWMT

Michigan firefighters rescue a sheep on a frozen lake

BRIGHTON, Mich - The Brighton Area Fire Authority rescued a sheep on Lake Chemung today. The department posted on its Facebook page, "Today BAFA crews responded to a sheep on Lake Chemung. As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal. The sheep was quickly reunited with its owners and crews went back in service."
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI

