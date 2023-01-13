(CBS DETROIT) – Police opened fire during an incident Monday morning in Northwest Detroit. They shot an armed man who had locked himself inside a convenience store with a clerk."[It's] very unusual circumstance. We don't know if robbery was the motive," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters.But Detroit Police know that around 7:20 a.m., a man carrying a gun loaded with an extended clip and two other magazines walked into the Quik Mart on Eight Mile near Berg Road, locking the door behind him.The store's cameras are linked to police headquarters, where they watched the scene unfold."The man is...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO