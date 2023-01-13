Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Students detained by police after threat against Bentley schools in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE (1/17/23): Students involved in making a social media threat against Bentley schools have been detained by police, according to the district. Bentley High School and Middle School will have an increased police presence following a "kill list" that was discovered on social media over the weekend.
Car thieves attempt to drive off with 10 trucks from the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant
An early-morning robbery at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant was foiled by multiple police departments, who arrested six suspects and recovered 10 pickup trucks.
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store
Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community.
WWMT
Capitol Coney Island to close after 57 years of business
FLINT, Mich. - Capitol Coney Island in Flint will be closing its doors. Monday will be the restaurant's last day in business. The business has been a Flint staple for well over 50 years. The current owners have been running the restaurant for the past 17 years.
Police shoot armed man at NW Detroit convenience store
(CBS DETROIT) – Police opened fire during an incident Monday morning in Northwest Detroit. They shot an armed man who had locked himself inside a convenience store with a clerk."[It's] very unusual circumstance. We don't know if robbery was the motive," Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters.But Detroit Police know that around 7:20 a.m., a man carrying a gun loaded with an extended clip and two other magazines walked into the Quik Mart on Eight Mile near Berg Road, locking the door behind him.The store's cameras are linked to police headquarters, where they watched the scene unfold."The man is...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
fox2detroit.com
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
7 suspects arrested trying to steal trucks from Sterling Heights Stellantis car plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Seven people are in custody after a major auto theft attempt took place at a Chrysler plant in Sterling Heights early Tuesday morning. The car plant robbery led to suspects being arrested at and around the facility after they tried stealing approximately 10 pickup trucks.
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
WWMT
Three suspects in 2020 Family Dollar security guard murder sentenced to life in prison
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – An alleged argument over a face mask requirement led to the murder of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint in May of 2020. Now in 2023, the suspects found guilty of the crime by a jury are set to be sentenced in court. According...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman picking up trash in neighborhood found unclaimed handgun in street on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A woman out cleaning up her Detroit neighborhood was stopped in her tracks by the sight of a deadly weapon lying in the street. The woman says someone decided to throw away a gun with no regard for the safety of others, including children who could have found it and picked it up.
WWMT
Michigan firefighters rescue a sheep on a frozen lake
BRIGHTON, Mich - The Brighton Area Fire Authority rescued a sheep on Lake Chemung today. The department posted on its Facebook page, "Today BAFA crews responded to a sheep on Lake Chemung. As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal. The sheep was quickly reunited with its owners and crews went back in service."
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
Driver dead after losing control of car on I-75 in Oakland County, slamming into tree: MSP
One person is dead after a fiery crash along I-75 in northern Oakland County Saturday morning. A passerby reported seeing a brush fire along the freeway. Authorities arrived and discovered the car.
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
Comments / 0