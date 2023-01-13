ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Kan. Action for Children supports Kelly budget priorities in education

MCPHERSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan was released this past week and education, including early childhood, remains a priority. The plan includes full funding of K-12 education with appropriate inflationary adjustments, as well as a five-year plan to phase in additional Special Education dollars. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children is in support of those ideas.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KU: FCC map of Kan. high-speed broadband access ‘highly inaccurate’

TOPEKA — The Federal Communications Commission’s state-by-state map of broadband availability didn’t capture the potential of 1 million Kansans living in regions without adequate high-speed service, University of Kansas researchers said. The findings were significant because the federal government plans to distribute $42.5 billion in broadband expansion...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Congressman Graves ready to get to work as Transportation Committee chair

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves has been appointed chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Very happy with that, that my colleagues on the Republican side decided to choose me to lead the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post in an interview. “So, I’m very excited about that and something I’m very much looking forward to.”
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
St. Joseph Post

WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
HUTCHINSON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Human trafficking is real and a real problem locally

January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and law enforcement officials want everyone to be aware of the growing problem. According the Human Trafficking Hotline there were 24o cases in Missouri in 2021. Law enforcement officers are attempting to slow that number down. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H of the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Governor Kelly's COVID test was false positive

TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

