Kansas legislators renew efforts to save Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA — Saving the Ogallala Aquifer could mean economic trade-offs in the short-term, the chairman of the Kansas House Water Committee said Tuesday. But the state can make progress and still maintain the farming economy of western Kansas, said Rep. Jim Minnix, R-Scott City. “If I were a banker...
Trial starts for man accused of threatening Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in a federal criminal trial for a man prosecutors say became fixated on a Kansas congressman and threatened to kill him, a case that comes amid what authorities say is a sharp rise in treats to the nation's lawmakers and their families.
Trial starts for man accused of threatening Rep. LaTurner
Kan. Action for Children supports Kelly budget priorities in education
MCPHERSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan was released this past week and education, including early childhood, remains a priority. The plan includes full funding of K-12 education with appropriate inflationary adjustments, as well as a five-year plan to phase in additional Special Education dollars. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children is in support of those ideas.
Lack of long-COVID clinic in Kansas leaves patients far from specialists
It’s been over two years since Barry Guyer came down with COVID-19. “(I) was just out in the harvest field. I just got feeling terrible,” said Guyer, who farms near Goodland in northwest Kansas. “I got home that one night I said, ‘I think I've got this stuff.’”
State senator proposes Missouri no longer tax Social Security checks
A state senator proposes dropping the Missouri state income tax on Social Security benefits. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer says very few states still take a bite out of Social Security checks. “So the other 39 states have eliminated the state-level income tax on Social Security benefits,” Luetkemeyer tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post....
Abuse survivors plead to change Kan. law that protects pedophiles
TOPEKA — Four survivors of childhood sexual abuse revealed details about the worst moments of their lives in a public rebuke of state law that protects pedophiles from criminal prosecution or civil lawsuits. Backed by a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers, the women emphasized that it can take years...
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KU: FCC map of Kan. high-speed broadband access ‘highly inaccurate’
TOPEKA — The Federal Communications Commission’s state-by-state map of broadband availability didn’t capture the potential of 1 million Kansans living in regions without adequate high-speed service, University of Kansas researchers said. The findings were significant because the federal government plans to distribute $42.5 billion in broadband expansion...
Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
Congressman Graves ready to get to work as Transportation Committee chair
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves has been appointed chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Very happy with that, that my colleagues on the Republican side decided to choose me to lead the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post in an interview. “So, I’m very excited about that and something I’m very much looking forward to.”
Governor's plan would fully fund Kan. special-ed for first time in years
TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state. Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting....
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word “squaw” from geographic names across the country.
WSU economist: Even in tight market, there will be more jobs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center For Economic Development And Business Research at Wichita State University is still optimistic about job growth in Kansas, even though finding workers is hard. "The labor market is getting tighter and tighter," Hill said. "Because it's getting tighter, employers, when...
Human trafficking is real and a real problem locally
January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and law enforcement officials want everyone to be aware of the growing problem. According the Human Trafficking Hotline there were 24o cases in Missouri in 2021. Law enforcement officers are attempting to slow that number down. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H of the...
KDHE: Governor Kelly's COVID test was false positive
TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly does not have COVID-19, according to a statement from her office and the Kansas Department of Health. “On Tuesday, after experiencing cold-like symptoms, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19. In order to be safe and transparent with Kansans, the Governor then shared the news publicly, self-isolated, and worked from home."
Winner: Mega Millions $1.35B grand prize ticket sold Friday the 13th
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of...
Keystone operator must repay some, not all, tax dollars spent on oil spill
When the Keystone pipeline burst in rural Kansas last month, county workers rushed to build an emergency dam on Mill Creek. Meanwhile, federal agencies dispatched pipeline and environmental experts to the scene. And the state set about sampling water and searching for injured animals. All of this costs taxpayers —...
RMA to host crop insurance workshop for specialty crops, organics
Farmers in Iowa can attend a USDA's Risk Management Agency workshop to learn more about crop insurance options, including those designed for agricultural producers who grow specialty and organic crops. RMA will host the free in-person workshops Tuesday, January 24, in Davenport, Iowa. A morning and afternoon session is scheduled,...
