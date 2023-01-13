New USM President Joe Paul discusses welfare scandal, diversifying students and faculty, and falling enrollment

Read full article on original website
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
WDAM-TV
John Hartfield sign unveiled in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A crowd gathered along Highway 11 in Ellisville Monday to recognize and remember John Hartfield who was lynched in 1919. A historical marker was unveiled in his memory followed by a ceremony to reflect on how Hartfield was never given a trial and didn’t go before a jury after he was accused of sexual assault.
WDAM-TV
Black history museum coming to Jones County
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, the City of Laurel is getting its own Black History Museum. The museum, to be located at 820 W. Fifth St., will have items dedicated to both local and national leaders in African-American history. The idea came after Executive Director Marian Allen receive...
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company to host grand opening in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Magnolia Soap and Bath Company will soon host a grand opening at its new location in Hattiesburg. Pine Belt News reported the grand opening of the store will be on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 3705 Hardy Street Suite 20. The store will have giveaways and door prizes […]
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
WDAM-TV
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month: What you need to know
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Human trafficking is an on-going issue that the United States is fighting. “It exploits our most vulnerable populations, those who are poor, those who are unemployed, those are who are marginalized, either LGBTQ, racial minorities,” said Tamara Hurst, the co-director of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Human Trafficking Research and Training, said.
WDAM-TV
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.
Moss Point, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Former day care employee arrested for biting toddler in Mississippi
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — A former day care employee was arrested for allegedly biting a toddler in care at a day care center in Laurel, Mississippi, in December. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said that they arrested Haley Rozek, 26, on Monday and she has reportedly been charged with felony child abuse, according to WDAM.
WDAM-TV
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - This year is shaping up to be another busy one for the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby. Improvements are planned for several exhibits, including one focusing on Sumrall native Vera Anderson McDonald. During World War II, she won two national women’s welding championships...
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops roundup: ‘Goula, George County sweep region games
Both home-standing George County and visiting Pascagoula picked up a pair of huge sweeps in region play Friday night, while Ocean Springs and D’Iberville split a pair of contests in league action as well. In Lucedale, The Rebels and Lady Rebels each nabbed Region 8-5A wins over East Central,...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
ourmshome.com
The Top Burgers in Hattiesburg
Although we’re just two weeks into the New Year, many have set resolutions that they are determined to keep. A top resolution is to lose weight and get in shape. But while you’re putting in all that hard work, it wouldn’t necessarily be breaking your resolution if you had a really good hamburger to reward yourself for all that time in the gym.
WDAM-TV
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
