ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 36

Oogha Beegha
3d ago

Why doesn't anyone watch footage until something happens. Shouldn't someone be stop checking footage for abuse?

Reply(8)
16
WTFAmerica?
3d ago

Disgusting behavior especially from a teacher! She deserved to be fired and charged accordingly!

Reply
11
Will Schultz
2d ago

That's what they had to do back in the day when kids acted up but nowadays they have no control over their students at all. Of course I think back then kids were better behaved, The one teacher used to have a ping pong paddle hanging on the wall behind her desk, if anyone got out of line they would get cracked with it🤷‍♂️ Probably why kids were well behaved😆. The parents would back the teachers up also, if you went home and told your parents the teacher hit you with a paddle the parent would say well you should have listened to what the teacher said!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
explore venango

Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Burglary Raymilton Road Residence

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence in Mineral Township last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Raymilton Road in Mineral Township, Venango County, for a reported burglary that occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Two Men Accused of Holding Victims by Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Robbing Them

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding victims by gunpoint during a home invasion and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Burglary of Penelec Substation in Canal Township

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a burglary of the Penelec Substation in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Penelec Substation at 2350 Old Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, for a report of criminal mischief and theft on Thursday, January 12.
YourErie

Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park

Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence

Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting at Park in City of Erie

Police have charged a suspect following a fatal shooting at Rodger Young Park in the City of Erie early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the park around 1 a.m. They arrived to find a 21-year-old man dead from at least one gunshot wound...
ERIE, PA
butlerradio.com

Mars Woman Dies In Hit And Run Accident

A woman from Mars was killed in a hit and run accident late last week in Ross Township. According to our news partners from WPXI, the accident happened Friday on Babcock Boulevard near the Sheetz around 11 p.m. Police say 32-year-old Elizabeth Griser was hit by a vehicle and died...
MARS, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Fire Hydrant, Wooden Fence Along Pittsburgh Road

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Sandycreek Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat

A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
VERONA, PA
YourErie

PSP locate missing Girard woman

Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Assault, Criminal Mischief in Domestic Dispute

A Jamestown man was arrested Friday afternoon on multiple charges stemming from an investigation into a past-tense domestic dispute in the south county city. Jamestown Police responded to an address on the city's south side shortly before 3:30 PM and found that a female was allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Joshua Verrett, who also allegedly prevented her from calling for police assistance. Officers also discovered that the the victim has a valid stay-away order of protection against Verrett. He was located inside the residence and taken into custody on charges of 3rd-degree assault, 4th-degree criminal mischief, aggravated criminal contempt, and aggravated family offense. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to be held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy