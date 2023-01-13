ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

WBOC

A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored

After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it, Rod Pond, also known as RCP.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Homeless shelter for women needed in Lewes area

I would like to thank Ms. Gail M. Jackson for her letter to the Cape Gazette in the Dec. 30 edition and for bringing the plight of our homeless sisters and brothers to its readership. At St. Jude the Apostle, we have found it both humbling and rewarding to see...
LEWES, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins

Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Great Outdoor Cottages cuts ribbon at 110-employee Georgetown site

Blue Water business partner Great Outdoor Cottages last month held a ribbon cutting and open house for their new building in Delaware Coastal Business Park in Georgetown. Great Outdoor Cottages has hired 110 employees since its inception and plans to hire over 100 additional employees. “For the community, it means...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Magnolia Street work expected to last into March

Work on the drainage and bulkhead project at the Magnolia Street parking lot is scheduled to last into March. The $1.2 million project was originally supposed to end in January, but numerous construction delays have pushed the project back. The parking lot at Magnolia Street has been closed since July 27, when the project began.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"

MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Kent County Announces Analysis to Improve East-West Freight Routes

KENTY COUNTY, Del. - The Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization announced The Kent County East-West Truck Freight Route Feasibility Analysis Phase 1. The Dover Kent MPO made the announcement on Jan. 17. The analysis would be funded by FHWA, FTA, DelDOT, and Kent Economic Partnership. According to the Dover Kent MPO, the goal is to examine the existing conditions of east-west routes in Kent County and determine the most beneficial and effective improvements to those routes.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Major growth proposed along Route 16

It comes as no surprise that traffic along Route 16 is increasing, but what is shocking is the amount of development proposed along the corridor in Ellendale and Milton. If all proposed housing projects come to fruition, the population of Ellendale will increase from its current 500 to more than 5,500 over the next five to 10 years with more than 1,800 residential units in the planning stages. Ellendale currently has just over 200 dwelling units in town limits.
ELLENDALE, DE
WBOC

Jack Heath Appointed to Serve Out Jake Day's Term as Salisbury Mayor

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term. Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Pam Price Realty opens new location

MILLSBORO, Del. – Pam Price and Associates recently held a ribbon cutting at their newest office in Millsboro. Pam Price has consistently been one of the leading realtors in Delaware. They will now have offices in Laurel and Millsboro. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Dining with Diabetes classes start March 7

The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension will host Dining with Diabetes, a four-session workshop, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays, March 7, March 14, March 21 and March 28, at the Georgetown Public Library. Designed for people with diabetes and their families and open to anyone with or without...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Coast Guard Rescues Seven People 30 Miles Off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A tug boat towing a barge from New Jersey was disabled and adrift 30 miles offshore. According to the Coast Guard, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday a tug boat Legacy crew member notified them that while towing a two-hundred and ninety foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a one-thousand foot line entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva

Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
DELMAR, DE
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Deadly Accident Involving Bicyclist in Harrington

HARRINGTON, Del.- A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car and a truck in Harrington on Monday, according to Delaware State Police. Police say on around 5:42 p.m., a 2009 white Honda Element was stopped at the stop sign on westbound Corn Crib Road at the intersection with northbound South Dupont Highway (US Route 13).
HARRINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

New year brings roadwork at Malfunction Junction

Several area major road projects are scheduled to begin in 2023, including improvements to the area known as Malfunction Junction by locals. Phase 1 of the Plantation Road improvement project is underway with utility relocation taking place and construction slated to begin this spring. Phase 1 of the project –...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe announces board of directors changes

Beebe Healthcare recently announced two additions to its board of directors and one retirement. Stephen Fanto, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist with Delaware Anesthesia Associates, has retired from the board after reaching his term limit. Fanto joined in October 2003, and was the first chair for the quality and safety committee, which was formed in 2007.
LEWES, DE

