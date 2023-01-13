Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
FOP says lawsuit filed by retired Wicomico Co. deputies settled
WICOMICO CO., Md. – A lawsuit involving two retired Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and their pension payments has been settled, according to the Fraternal Order of Police. Two deputies, who retired in 2020 and 2021 respectively, filed suit against the county last year, claiming their disability pension payments...
WMDT.com
Shots fired investigation leads to seizure of drugs in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police say a shots fired complaint led to the seizure of drugs and cash late Monday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of State Street for a report of shots fired. Officers located shell casings from a handgun in the roadway and later found a bullet in the roadway down from the location of the shell casings.
WBOC
Kent County Announces Analysis to Improve East-West Freight Routes
KENTY COUNTY, Del. - The Dover Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization announced The Kent County East-West Truck Freight Route Feasibility Analysis Phase 1. The Dover Kent MPO made the announcement on Jan. 17. The analysis would be funded by FHWA, FTA, DelDOT, and Kent Economic Partnership. According to the Dover Kent MPO, the goal is to examine the existing conditions of east-west routes in Kent County and determine the most beneficial and effective improvements to those routes.
maryland.gov
$1,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To Location Of Man Reported Missing From Somerset County
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing last week in Somerset County. Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Seaford man
FELTON, Del. – A Seaford man was charged after he was found in possession of drugs late last week. The incident began as a traffic stop on West Main Street and Burnite Mill Road, where it was learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Calixto Ramos-Santizo, did not have a valid driver’s license. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and a drug investigation was launched as a result.
maryland.gov
Rabid raccoon attacks resident in Queen Anne's County
A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.
WMDT.com
Death investigation leads to arrest of Easton man
EASTON, Md. – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has charged one after a man was found dead along the roadside over the weekend. At around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Rigbylot Road, near Royal Oak Road, for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. Deputies found a deceased man lying on the ground a short distance from the road.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
The Dispatch
Council Approves Updated Remote Work Policy
OCEAN CITY – Working from home for many employees has become part of the post-pandemic landscape, but resort officials have approved a revised policy clearly defining the requirements. During COVID, many non-essential employees were not only allowed to, but required to, work from home. Private sector telework policies proved...
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
WBOC
WBOC
Most Wanted - January 16, 2023.
Winter weather, and law enforcement wants to provide a nice warm shelter for fugitives. We're back with "Most Wanted Monday " and Captain Rich Wiersberg with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it, Rod Pond, also known as RCP.
WBOC
Coast Guard Rescues Seven People 30 Miles Off Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A tug boat towing a barge from New Jersey was disabled and adrift 30 miles offshore. According to the Coast Guard, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday a tug boat Legacy crew member notified them that while towing a two-hundred and ninety foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a one-thousand foot line entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.
WMDT.com
Four arrested following suspicious vehicle investigation
HARBESON, Del. – Four people have been arrested following a suspicious vehicle investigation early Wednesday morning. At around 5:50 a.m., troopers say they responded to Phillips Branch Road, east of Indian Mission Road, after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Troopers were advised that it appeared a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men outside of the car.
WMDT.com
14 dogs rescued, five people charged following dog fighting investigation
SEAFORD, Del. – Five people have been charged after more than a dozen dogs were rescued over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford. It was discovered that multiple people at the property were actively engaging in dog fighting.
YAHOO!
