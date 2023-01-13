FELTON, Del. – A Seaford man was charged after he was found in possession of drugs late last week. The incident began as a traffic stop on West Main Street and Burnite Mill Road, where it was learned that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Calixto Ramos-Santizo, did not have a valid driver’s license. A strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, and a drug investigation was launched as a result.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO