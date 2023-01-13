Read full article on original website
WUSA
Wes Moore reflects on Black leaders now in Maryland power positions
Wes Moore marked the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday by participating in a national day of service and saying King would have been proud of the leadership.
WBOC
Berlin Woman Shares Encounter with Martin Luther King Jr. in New Film
On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a Berlin woman, Laverne Eagleson, is sharing her memories of a friendship she had with the civil rights icon during the 1950s.
WBOC
A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored
After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it, Rod Pond, also known as RCP.
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
WBOC
Jack Heath Appointed to Serve Out Jake Day's Term as Salisbury Mayor
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term. Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
WBOC
Squeaky's Café Expands To Washington Inn And Tavern
The historic Washington Inn and Tavern, in Princess Anne, closed on new years eve. But a new restaurant will open back up. Next month, diners here will be able to eat at Squeaky's new location across the street at the Washington Inn and Tavern.
WBOC
Daniel Handy Teagle
Daniel Handy Teagle, 87 of Salisbury, Maryland departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, in St. Mary’s County Maryland. To read full obituary, click Here.
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
talbotspy.org
Talbot County School Superintendent Shares Her Vision and Hope for the Future
Join Talbot County School Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi, Ph.D and Chesapeake Forum for a discussion on the future of Talbot County Schools on January 26th from 5:30 – 7 PM. Dr. Pepukayi will review her 180 day plan and share her expectations and hopes for what still needs to be accomplished. Come with questions!
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WBOC
Amy Lavenia Kleger
Amy Kleger, 86, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Onancock, VA, she was the daughter of the late Carroll D. Hutchinson Jr., and the late Katherine Kelley Hutchinson of Onley, VA. A sister was the late Carolyn Hutchinson Hubbard formerly of Salisbury.
WBOC
Darlene Jane Miller
Darlene Jane Miller, 64, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Medical Center in Salisbury MD. Born on May 19, 1958 in Salisbury, MD. To read full obituary, click Here.
Maryland's new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances
"Politics is a very humbling business," said Wes Moore. "When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!" Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time's-the-charm politician, Maryland's Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. "We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore," he said.
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller
Former U.S. Senate Barbara Mikulski and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks scheduled to participate in ceremony. The post Brooke Lierman ready for ‘awesome responsibility’ as she prepares to be sworn in as Maryland comptroller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
Bay Net
Winter Turkey Season Opens Across Maryland January 19
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 19-21 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2022 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset....
