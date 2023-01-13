ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

A Piece of Ocean City History is Getting Restored

After nearly 50 years of being untouched, the sign for the old Shore Drive-in Theatre has been overtaken by rust and nature. Well now, one local artist has taken it upon himself to restore it, Rod Pond, also known as RCP.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Jack Heath Appointed to Serve Out Jake Day's Term as Salisbury Mayor

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to appoint Council President Jack Heath to serve out the remainder of Mayor Jake Day's term. Day was announced as Governor-Elect Wes Moore's pick for Secretary of Housing and Community Development on Tuesday. Heath, 76, currently represents Salisbury's third city council...
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program

Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
DOVER, DE
The Daily South

Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality

What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
EASTON, MD
WBOC

Daniel Handy Teagle

Daniel Handy Teagle, 87 of Salisbury, Maryland departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, in St. Mary’s County Maryland. To read full obituary, click Here.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD

Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Amy Lavenia Kleger

Amy Kleger, 86, of Salisbury passed away peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Onancock, VA, she was the daughter of the late Carroll D. Hutchinson Jr., and the late Katherine Kelley Hutchinson of Onley, VA. A sister was the late Carolyn Hutchinson Hubbard formerly of Salisbury.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Darlene Jane Miller

Darlene Jane Miller, 64, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Medical Center in Salisbury MD. Born on May 19, 1958 in Salisbury, MD. To read full obituary, click Here.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS News

Maryland's new governor Wes Moore on the power of second chances

"Politics is a very humbling business," said Wes Moore. "When we were first got into this race, I was polling at 1%!" Moore is a bestselling author, former Army captain, and now, as a first-time's-the-charm politician, Maryland's Democratic governor-elect. He won in a landslide, beating his Republican opponent with more than twice as many votes. "We ended up receiving 89% of the vote in Baltimore," he said.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Winter Turkey Season Opens Across Maryland January 19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 19-21 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2022 fall season. Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset....
MARYLAND STATE

