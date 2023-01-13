ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why hasn’t recent rain helped Lake Mead much?

By Duncan Phenix
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXxHx_0kDiKbWx00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But has the recent rain affected Lake Mead’s water levels?

The good news is that it has helped, but only a little. According to Bureau of Reclamation Public Affairs Specialist Doug Hendrix, as of Wednesday, Jan. 11, “Lake Mead (was) about 28% full, with the elevation today at about 1,045.04. Overall, we currently stand at about 0.3 ft higher than originally projected in December.”

One day later, Lake Mead had risen another .2 feet to 1,045.25 feet above sea level. The last time Lake Mead was at 100% capacity was in mid-1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELqf7_0kDiKbWx00

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. The water elevation at the end of July 2000, for example, was just under 200 feet higher at 1,199.97 feet.

Hendrix said, however, that storms alone have little impact on overall water levels.

“Over the past few weeks, recent storm events and runoff into the tributaries that enter Lake Mead as well as reduced releases from Hoover Dam — due to a decrease in downstream demand — have had some impact on the lake’s elevation,” Hendrix told Nexstar’s KLAS. “While the amount of precipitation received in the lower basin and from tributary inflows helps, rainfall from recent winter storms, alone, isn’t enough to offset the decades-long reservoir declines.”

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas also said the storm’s impact on Lake Mead was “a drop in the bucket” compared to other sources.

“Rain in the Las Vegas valley does help with Lake Mead’s water levels. However, it is more like a drop in the bucket compared to the contribution from the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin in E Utah, W Colorado, & SW Wyoming.”

Snowpack

The majority of water in Lake Mead comes from snowpack melt from the Colorado Rockies. Those snowpack levels have been rising over the past week as storms hit the Rocky Mountains. Dec. 27 measurements of 102% snowpack in the region — just above normal — had risen to 149% as of Thursday in the Upper Colorado River Basin.

Drought

The recent storms in the Sierra Nevada Mountains have also helped with California’s drought — but not as much with Nevada. In California’s drought map, the worst classification, “exceptional drought,” has been wiped off the map, and the second-worst category is nearly gone.

In Nevada, the area of “extreme drought” has decreased in the last three months but remains in place for much of the central and northwest parts of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oniz5_0kDiKbWx00

On Oct. 10, 44.61% of Nevada was classified as being in an “extreme drought.” Now, three months later, 24.45% of the state has that classification. It’s also worth noting that one year ago, 7.5% of the state was listed as being under “exceptional drought.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting elected officials

A former GOP candidate for the New Mexico legislature was arrested Monday, accused of conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, appearing to target Democrats. Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Pena in connections with the shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rep. Jackson named to the House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 announced today that Jackson has been appointed to serve on the U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Committee. Aimed at overseeing federal agriculture policy, the committee will be focused on passing a new Farm Bill this year, according to the […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Youngkin knocks Va. schools over ‘maniacal focus’ on equality

After seven high schools in Fairfax, Va., acknowledged failing to tell students of their national merit recognition, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) sharply criticized the schools, saying their focus on equal outcomes is “hurting” Virginia’s students. “They have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs,” Youngkin told 7News reporter Nick Minock. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC News

Longtime Florida-based correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring from NBC News. Sanders, who joined NBC in 1991, announced his retirement Tuesday on the “Today” show, a program his reports have appeared on for decades. “You have brightened our mornings, Kerry, on screen and off, and we cannot let you go without celebrating your many, many highlights,” […]
FLORIDA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy