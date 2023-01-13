Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Finding the Best Coffee in Portland OregonTammy EminethPortland, OR
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird for all-time Celtics record
Jayson Tatum dropped 51 points in Monday night's win over the Charlotte Hornets and broke a Boston Celtics all-time record in the process. It was Tatum's fifth career regular-season 50-point game. The 24-year-old passed the legendary Larry Bird for the most in C's history. No other Celtic has more than one such performance.
NBC Sports
Draymond shuts up Wizards fan, locks in for Warriors win
Along with being a four-time All-Star and four-time champion, Draymond Green is the host of his own podcast, is under a multi-year contract with Turner Sports where he joins Inside The NBA and is seen on the company's other platforms, was just chopping it up with Stephen A. Smith and on Thursday he received his 13th technical foul of the season while sitting on the bench.
NBC Sports
Report: Jakob Poeltl drawing significant interest from Celtics, Raptors
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9, so contending teams have a little less than four weeks to find deals to improve their roster for the upcoming playoffs. The Boston Celtics are the best team in the league with a 33-12 record following Jayson Tatum's 51-point performance in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: ‘Old man’ LeBron drops 48 on Rockets
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) “Old man” LeBron drops 48 on...
NBC Sports
Purdy's jaw-dropping playoff debut was one for the books
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy’s first postseason start looked as if it was merely a continuation of his eye-opening conclusion to the regular season. “There was some emotion going into the game,” Purdy said following the 49ers’ 41-23 victory Saturday over the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the NFC playoffs.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers pick up another tight win over Lakers
The Sixers have opened their West Coast trip with two wins by a total of two points. They followed up their victory Saturday over the Jazz by eking out a 113-112 win Sunday night over the Lakers. Instead of calling a timeout after a missed Joel Embiid jumper, Lakers head...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains how Purdy's college failures aided 49ers' win
The NFL playoff spotlight often proves to be too bright for young quarterbacks still finding their footing in the league. Not for 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 23-year-old shook off a rough first half Saturday at Levi's Stadium and finished with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns to lead the 49ers to 41 points -- the highest of any team during Super Wild Card Weekend -- and a wild-card victory over the rival Seattle Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Why Lacob offered trash-talking fans in DC seats to Dubs-Celtics
It looked like Draymond Green might have met his match in two fans sitting courtside during the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. But the Golden State veteran effectively silenced the heckling pair -- and the rest of the Capitol One Arena crowd -- with a memorable fourth-quarter performance that helped fuel his team's victory.
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence improvised his two-point conversion leap rather than running the called play
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and over the goal line before anyone could get to him, so that’s exactly what he did, even though the Jaguars had called a different play.
NBC Sports
Warriors failing to overcome themselves in loss to Bulls
Not once in Steve Kerr’s first eight seasons as coach have the Warriors played an 82-game schedule and failed to top 50 wins. This season will be an exception, and the reasons are many. Most of them were on full and inglorious display Sunday in Chicago. Though the box-score...
NBC Sports
Prescott admits he should’ve gone down earlier to preserve time
Dak Prescott’s 2021 season ended in chaos. In the closing 32 seconds of the 49ers’ 23-17 playoff win over the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round Sunday, Prescott and his offense began a potential game-winning drive at the Dallas 20-yard line. Three quick passes moved the football up to the San Francisco 41.
NBC Sports
Purdy has wholesome reaction to Twitter shout-out from LeBron
Brock Purdy already had taken the NFL world by storm Saturday when he started his first career playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. And during the 49ers' 41-23 win at Levi's Stadium, the rookie quarterback caught the attention of arguably the NBA's biggest star, LeBron James -- much to Purdy's delight.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Hornets broadcast goes crazy over Tatum's final 3-pointer
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum completely took over Monday afternoon's road game against the Charlotte Hornets with 18 fourth-quarter points in a 130-118 win. Tatum had 48 points in the final minute of the game and wanted to hit the 50-point mark. He dribbled down the left sideline, stopped at the 3-point line, pump faked LaMelo Ball into the air and nailed a 3-pointer to reach 51 points.
NBC Sports
Watch LeBron become second player ever to reach 38,000 points
LOS ANGELES — Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been in this rarified air. On a 20-foot straight-on jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter, LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to reach 38,000 points. That bucket leaves LeBron just 387 points shy of the once...
NBC Sports
Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts will be “full go” in Tuesday’s walk-through
After going through the bye week, quarterback Jalen Hurts is healthy enough to practice in full. That’s according to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who gave the update on his team’s quarterback in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s better today than he was two weeks ago,” Sirianni said....
NBC Sports
Russell Gage: I’m doing great and in great spirits
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field on a backboard late in Monday’s playoff game with the Cowboys. The team shared an update earlier on Tuesday to say that Gage suffered a concussion and neck injury, but had movement in all extremities and would undergo more tests.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Steph, JP fuel crucial win over Wizards
Searching for a sense of urgency was the theme of the Warriors' postgame press conference following their road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The message was heard loud and clear with Golden State turning the ball over only once in the first quarter Monday against the Washington Wizards.
NBC Sports
David Krejci: Bruins' coaching change 'helped a lot'
The Boston Bruins are on pace to finish with one of the best regular-season records in NHL history. On Monday, they improved to 34-5-4 with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Two of the biggest differences from last season? The return of David Krejci, and Jim Montgomery replacing Bruce...
NBC Sports
Brown humorously grabs camera, shouts out Jones' 'fly' shoe game
When Mike Brown isn't coaching the Kings hard and taking a look at the fine details of the game, he gives props to whatever catches his eye. Before the Kings' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at AT&T Center, Brown gave special mention to NBC Sports California's Kings broadcaster Mark Jones and the shoes he was wearing.
