Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and over the goal line before anyone could get to him, so that’s exactly what he did, even though the Jaguars had called a different play.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO