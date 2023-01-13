ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady's Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs' 29. Godwin lost a...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning Announcement

Tonight is the final "ManningCast" of the season, and Peyton and Eli are trying to go out with a bang. The guest list for tonight's Super Wild Card Weekend "ManningCast" was released earlier today, and it is a pretty loaded one. Pro Football Hall of Famer and newly-hired Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders will get things started as the first guest.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
