SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol closed Newfound Gap Road near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line after heavy snow Monday. The closure was first reported on TDOT’s Smartway traffic map, and park officials confirmed the closure to WVLT News. At the time, both the north and southbound sides of the road were closed. Traffic was being diverted to alternate routes.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO