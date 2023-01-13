Read full article on original website
Related
EV Charging Company Qmerit Lists the Two Biggest Hurdles Still Facing the Industry
As the Senior Vice President of Qmerit, an EV charging company, it’s hardly surprising that Ken Sapp was an early adopter of electric vehicles. But when he first made the switch to the new tech he intentionally didn’t install a charger at his house. For several months Sapp went without the very service his company, Qmerit, provides to customers all over the US and Canada.
Comments / 0