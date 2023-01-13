ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Your emotions matter’

Wyoming — It was third-grader Michael Mathis’ first day at Parkview Elementary School, and his new classmates were excited to meet him. As the students walked into teacher Beth Weld-Wallis’ classroom to begin the morning, they added their names to the Mood Meter, a color-coded graphic to indicate how they are feeling.
WYOMING, MI
District weighs options for community center projects

Caledonia — At the intersection of Kraft Avenue SE and Johnson Street SE, construction of the anticipated Cal Community Center is making progress. However, the district may be going back to voters with another proposal sooner than expected due to increased construction costs. In order to complete the community...
CALEDONIA, MI

