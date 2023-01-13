ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said. Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Teen brings stolen gun to Mobile high school, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release. Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

