WALA-TV FOX10
‘Famous twins’ arrested again for assault and disorderly conduct
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Allie and Consuela Jones, known on social media as the Famous Twins have been arrested again for assault on Monday, according to officers. MPD said at approximately 5:07 p.m., an officer was working an extra job at 2570 Government Boulevard, Neighborhood Walmart, when he recognized Consuela Jones, who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants.
Shooting on Saxon Street deemed self-defense, 1 arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested after a shooting on Saxon Street on Monday. Patrick Antoine Davison, 47, was charged with aggravated battery (domestic violence,) in connection with the shooting, as well as fleeing/eluding police and a moving traffic violation. ECSO said a juvenile […]
WPMI
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
Man turns himself in to police in deadly apartment shooting: Mobile Police
UPDATE (3:15 p.m.): Mobile Police said 19-year-old Xavier Dixon turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon. Dixon will be charged with murder, shooting in an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. In an updated release, police said Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn Hands “were involved in a confrontation at the apartment complex in the parking […]
Man arrested for allegedly strangling another, running away from police: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man for allegedly strangling a person and leading police on a foot chase early Friday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Jamal Gordon, 38, was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment, domestic violence by strangulation, attempting to elude, resisting arrest […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said. Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.
WEAR
Escambia County shooting deemed self-defense; Juvenile shooter won't be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a juvenile who shot a 47-year-old man Monday in Escambia County will not be charged. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the shooting around noon on Saxon Street is a self-defense case. According to the sheriff's office, the man who was shot -- 47-year-old...
Teen brings stolen gun to Mobile high school, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 17-year-old boy who allegedly brought a stolen gun to B.C. Raines High School on Tuesday, according to a department news release. Police said officers arrived at the school at about 8:26 a.m. on Tuesday. School officials had detained the boy, according to police, and officers […]
Daphne woman charged with manslaughter in deadly Sunday shooting in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a 49-year-old Daphne woman Monday in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting, according to a release from the FPD. Conswayla Minor, 49, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police said there could be additional charges and possibly more arrests. Police officers and detectives with […]
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
utv44.com
Car crashes into home after Mobile Police pursuit, leaving family displaced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police pursuits seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the Port City. Last night, NBC 15 news showed you one that ended in tragedy, when police say a fleeing vehicle rammed into a family's home off Stanton Road. The family was asleep, and thankfully...
Milton Police investigating body found in unmarked grave at Historic Milton Cemetery
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Historic Milton Cemetery. On Monday morning, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said a funeral home was digging a grave to prepare for an upcoming funeral. He said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
WPMI
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
WEAR
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at County Road 95A and Cedartown Road in Molino. The fatal victim is a 60-year-old man from Nallen, West Virginia. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
utv44.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
