Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO