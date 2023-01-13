Read full article on original website
deltadailynews.com
Suspect Arrested in Recent Shooting
Officers with the Greenville Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Darryl Mills of Greenville on a charge of aggravated assault. Police say this arrest comes from a shooting incident that happened on December 3rd in the 500 block of Dr. King North. Mills was taken into custody without incident on January12th. He was transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where he is waiting for his first court appearance.
KHBS
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
WDAM-TV
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Police Witness 14-Year-Old Get Shot While Standing On Sidewalk
On January 12th, officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of McAllister Street and East Walker when a white vehicle occupied by two black males was observed shooting at another black male standing near the sidewalk. The victim appeared to have been shot in the lower abdomen.
deltadailynews.com
Updates on Shelby Homicide
The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office charged 25-year-old Kentarius Allen with murder.The charge resulted from the killing of Elvester Trotter. Allen remains housed at the Bolivar County Regional Correction Facility. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 31-year-old Jabroski Lloyd. On Friday, January 6, 2023 at approximately 07:02...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Greenville Repeat Robber Receives 20-Year-Sentence
36-year-old John Jenkins, of Greenville was convicted of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon in Washington County following his guilty pleas on Tuesday. On Friday, November 12, 2021, officers of the Greenville Police Department were called to the Double Quick gas station and convenience store located on West Alexander Street in response to an Armed Robbery in progress.
deltadailynews.com
Man Arrested for Statutory Rape
A Greenville man has been arrested for statutory rape. Officers responded to a sexual assault incident in the 1400 block of East Union Drive. A parent of an 11-year-old girl told officers that Justin Sanford had sexual relations with her daughter multiple times. According to the victim, Sanford told her...
Delta farmer continues struggle due to widespread flooding
Mississippi Levee Board Commissioner Paul Hollis, of Rolling Fork, is a first-generation farmer — and as a rule, he says it’s lost on outsiders just how important agriculture is to the South Mississippi Delta way of life. Agriculture touches everything, in some shape or fashion. It influences the...
deltadailynews.com
Infrastructure Improvements Headed to Mound Bayou
Tuesday, January. 17th, Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline Services will continue replacement of deteriorated gas lines in Mound Bayou. Work will include residential neighborhoods in the northwest section.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Man Arrested for Drug Charges
On Friday, December 16th, around 2pm, officers with the Greenville Police Department performed a traffic stop in the 1600blk of Highway 1 South with a blue Nissan Altima that displayed an expired tag of September 2021. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 41-year-old Edward Phillips of Greenville. After...
