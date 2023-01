Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis’ residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO