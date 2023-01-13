Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1380kcim.com
Eileen Halbur of Manning
Mass of the Christian Burial for 88-year-old Eileen Halbur of Manning will be held 10:30am Friday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with a Rosary at 7pm. Visitation will resume at 9:30am Friday at the church. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements.
1380kcim.com
Dorothy Kluver of Carroll
Dorothy Kluver, age 94, of Carroll, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Accura Healthcare in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Con-Celebrant will be Fr. Merlin Schrad. Music will be by Kathy Halbur and Sherry Loughran. Lector will be Jim Berning and Meghan Rupiper. Gift Bearers will be Dorothy’s granddaughters. Casket Bearers will be Dorothy’s grandsons. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
1380kcim.com
Beatrice M. Jorgensen of Audubon
Funeral Services for 84-year-old, Beatrice Jorgensen of Audubon will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Audubon with Burial to be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Monday at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon, who is in charge of the arrangements. Beatrice is survived by her son Greg (Cindy) Jorgensen of Montgomery, Texas; 2 grandchildren: Katie Jorgensen of Dallas, Texas and Matt Jorgensen of Montgomery, Texas; her sisters: Virginia (Norbert) Stoberl of Manning, Marlene Walters of Audubon; and her brother, Darvin Jorgensen of Exira; her sisters-in-law, Shirley Jorgensen and Carol Jorgensen, both of Audubon and her brother-in-law, Mick Schurer of Lawrence, Kansas; numerous Nieces and Nephews, other relatives and many friends.
1380kcim.com
Bill Opperman of Manning
Funeral Services for 90-year-old, Bill Opperman of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday at the 1st Prebyterian Church in Manning with burial at Manning Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Wednesday at the church. Bill is survived by his 5 children: Debra Determan of San Diego, California, Janis Opperman of Omaha, Nebraska, Robert (Kathleen) Opperman of Rockford, Illinois, Beth (Steven) Kastorff of Geneseo, Illinois and Paul (Paula) Opperman of Dubuque; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
1380kcim.com
SMCH Welcomes First Baby Of 2023
Photo: Dr. Susan Hornback delivered the first baby of 2023 at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital. As the “New Year Baby,” Emma May and her parents, Jessica and Luke, were presented a basket of gifts from SMCH staff. Last week, Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) in Lake City welcomed...
1380kcim.com
Virginia Sides of Carroll
Virginia Marie Sides, age 96, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Regency Park in Carroll. A private family funeral service will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll on Thursday, January 19, 2023 with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
1380kcim.com
ISU Extension And Carroll Library Partner For Upcoming ‘In The Kitchen’ Learning Programs
Carroll County Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach invites residents to broaden their skills in the kitchen with an upcoming seminar series. The In the Kitchen programs are being offered in conjunction with the Carroll Public Library as part of an effort to help Iowans become better cooks, save money on food, and learn all about home food preservation. The first program, titled “Healthy and Homemade: Slow Cooker Meals,” is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the library. Attendees will learn the practical aspects of planning for healthy eating, cooking, and saving time and money with a slow cooker. There is a $5 registration fee per person for the Jan. 31 seminar. Another planned program is “Good Nutrition on a Budget,” scheduled for March 23. This seminar is offered at no cost. The final session is slated for April 4 with a focus on summer food preservation and comes with a $5 registration fee. Reserve a spot for one or all of the upcoming programs using the links included below.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Saturday Fire At Carroll Apartment
No injuries were reported following a fire at an apartment over the weekend in Carroll. The Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Monterrey Drive at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Saturday. According to Fire Chief Dan Hannasch, an unattended stove had ignited, causing smoke to fill the unit and nearby hallways. First responders extinguished the small fire quickly and remained on the scene to clear smoke from the structure. No significant damage was reported following the incident.
1380kcim.com
St. Anthony Regional Hospital Named 2023 Women’s Choice Award Winner For Emergency Car, Patient Experience, And Obstetrics
St. Anthony Regional Hospital has been named one of the nation’s best hospitals in three categories in the 2023 Women’s Choice Awards. The Carroll-based hospital ranked 15th out of 1,012 hospitals for patient experience, which was determined through tabulation of national accreditations, consumer assessments, and patient outcomes. The Women’s Choice Award also reviewed surveys concerning St. Anthony’s communication with patients, cleanliness, recovery settings, and more. St. Anthony Regional Hospital also ranked in the top seven percent of emergency care providers based on the total time spent in the ER, the percentage of patients who left without being seen, and the waiting time before treatment. The Carroll hospital landed in the top eight percent for obstetrics thanks to its high patient recommendation rate post-treatment, low early elective delivery rate, and state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit. “Receiving three Women’s Choices Awards is a great achievement,” says Anita Becker, Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer at St. Anthony. “These awards signify the high standards and expectations our providers and employees put forth daily to meet the needs of our patients. We are extremely proud to be recognized again for these awards.”
1380kcim.com
Audubon City Council Sets Special Election For Vacancy/Fire Station Referendum For March 7
Officials in Audubon have set a date for a special election to fill a vacancy on the community’s city council. On Tuesday, March 7, Audubon voters will head to the polls to elect a candidate for the remainder of Councilman Nick Weihs’ term, which expires in December 2025. Weihs resigned in November after he announced he would be moving outside city limits, disqualifying him from holding a position on the council. Interested candidates have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to file their notice of candidacy paperwork with the Audubon County Auditor’s Office. Also appearing on that March 7 ballot is a referendum to issue debt to construct a new $2.8 million station for the Audubon Fire Department. The referendum, which requires over 60 percent support to pass, is similar to a $2.9 million bond issue that failed to pass in November 2021 with only 40 percent of voters in favor.
1380kcim.com
Scaturico Pledges Common Sense Spending In Run For Vacant District 5 Carroll County Supervisor Seat
Early voting opens tomorrow (Wednesday) as Carroll County voters prepare to cast ballots to fill the District 5 vacancy on the county board of supervisors. The Carroll County Republican Central Committee has nominated Cindy Scaturico of Carroll as their candidate. Scaturico and her family relocated to the area from Virginia about a year ago for her husband’s work in Denison, but she says they were drawn to Carroll when looking for where they would call home.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors Open Discussion On FY Elected Officials’ Salaries At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will continue their discussions on the Carroll County Compensation Board’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 salary increases for elected officials at Monday’s meeting. In December, the compensation board approved a recommendation for a 17-percent increase for the Carroll County Sheriff, 12 percent for the Treasurer, Recorder, and County Attorney, 10 percent for the Auditor, and nine percent for the supervisors. The board of supervisors can adjust those increases; however, they must be done equally across all positions, excluding the supervisors. Other items on Monday’s agenda include a closed session for union negotiations, a canvass of the Jan. 10 special election for the Thomas Rest Haven Board of Trustees, and discussions on the upcoming courthouse HVAC/remodel project. Representatives from Stables for Jed, a proposed grief and mental-health therapy facility near Manning, are scheduled to make an FY24 funding request to the board. The facility is named after four-year-old Jed Riesselman, who died in August 2021 in a farming accident. Monday’s meeting opens at 9 a.m. at the courthouse. The proceedings are open to the public and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube page.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Hosts First FY24’s Budget Work Sessions Monday
The Carroll City Council meets tomorrow (Monday) for the next in a series of Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget work sessions. The preliminary report released earlier this week shows an estimated FY24 budget of $25.14 million, an approximately $1.39 million decrease from FY23 due to fewer capital projects. As for property tax rates, city officials are proposing a total levy of $11.89768 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, a four-cent increase from FY23’s rate. The council will weigh the pros and cons of the nearly 300-page budget and hear funding requests from the community’s non-profit and not-for-profit organizations. The Monday, Jan. 16 meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:15 p.m. in Carroll City Hall. It will also be live-streamed via the city’s YouTube channel. The full agenda is included with this story online. Additional work sessions are scheduled for Jan. 18, 25, and 30.
Comments / 0