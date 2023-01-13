St. Anthony Regional Hospital has been named one of the nation’s best hospitals in three categories in the 2023 Women’s Choice Awards. The Carroll-based hospital ranked 15th out of 1,012 hospitals for patient experience, which was determined through tabulation of national accreditations, consumer assessments, and patient outcomes. The Women’s Choice Award also reviewed surveys concerning St. Anthony’s communication with patients, cleanliness, recovery settings, and more. St. Anthony Regional Hospital also ranked in the top seven percent of emergency care providers based on the total time spent in the ER, the percentage of patients who left without being seen, and the waiting time before treatment. The Carroll hospital landed in the top eight percent for obstetrics thanks to its high patient recommendation rate post-treatment, low early elective delivery rate, and state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit. “Receiving three Women’s Choices Awards is a great achievement,” says Anita Becker, Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer at St. Anthony. “These awards signify the high standards and expectations our providers and employees put forth daily to meet the needs of our patients. We are extremely proud to be recognized again for these awards.”

CARROLL, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO