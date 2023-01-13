Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Drink beer and learn calligraphy at this Arvada breweryBrittany AnasArvada, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Daily drivers not prepared for CDOT's construction plan along I-70
Colorado Department of Transportation is about to undertake a major project, hoping to alleviate traffic on one of the busiest stretches of I-70. But some worry the construction will only make things worse."We are oftentimes kind of nervous about how I-70 is going to look westbound coming out of Denver," said Anthony Smith, a resident of Broomfield.Other drivers are worried about how it will affect their daily commute as well."We drive it every day and deal with it every day," said Mike McIntosh, driver of Epic Mountain Express.Mountain drivers know the headache of I-70 traffic all too well."Floyd Hills, a...
Colorado drought conditions improve thanks to snow
Drought conditions in Boulder County and across the state are looking the best they have in a while. The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday for Colorado, which includes conditions through Jan. 10, has 40% of the state under no drought conditions. That area includes Boulder County, much of the Front Range and the Western Slope.
2023 aspirations: County Commissioners’ January Town Hall
Boulder County residents are invited to join the Board of County Commissioners for a Town Hall meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Zoom. For this virtual meeting, attendees will hear from each of the Commissioners what they are focusing on for 2023. Following these presentations, there will be 60 minutes allowed for public comment.
Longmont police report: Jan. 16, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Crews respond to crash at 25th Ave and Quebec Street in Denver
A two-vehicle crash with injuries was forcing morning traffic to divert north and south of the intersection with Quebec Street and E 25th Avenue on Tuesday morning. Denver Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the crash when Copter4 was above the scene. Denver Police Department confirmed two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash when the driver in a vehicle traveling northbound on Quebec likely lost control and went into the oncoming traffic of southbound Quebec causing a crash with a second vehicle. Police told CBS News Colorado the driver of the vehicle going southbound was taken to the hospital to treat a broken leg, and the driver in the vehicle that was going northbound was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The intersections north and south of E 25th Ave on Quebec were blocked as police, fire and EMS responded to the crash.
Boulder County to disperse 1st round of $1.8M in opioid settlement money
Boulder County is dispersing $1.8 million in opioid settlement money to 25 local programs, county officials announced Friday. The Boulder County Region Opioid Council met in mid-December to approve recommendations for the funding, which is coming from national settlements with opioid distributors and manufacturers. An 18-year distribution timeline has been...
Public hearing for railroad rule amendments with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC)
A public comment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, beginning at 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. The hearing is part of a rulemaking session in Proceeding No. 21R-0538R, regarding railroad rules, rail fixed guideways, transportation by rail, and rail crossings. Rules regulating railroads in Colorado can be...
Suspected street racer, drunk driver involved in crash that injured 7 people in Colorado
A crash involving a suspected street racer and a drunk driver left seven people injured in Denver early on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Police and crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue at about...
Longmont council hosts first open forum of the year
Members of the public will be able to speak in a more informal setting with Longmont City Council on Tuesday. The first open forum of the year will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the sign-up list available starting 6:30 p.m. outside the Council Chambers. Each person wishing to speak will have five minutes to speak on any topic.
Barbara Jean Umbarger
Barbara Jean Umbarger, age 90, passed away on January 2, 2023 in El Dorado Hills, California. She went to her heavenly home, peacefully in her sleep. Barbara was the only child born to George and Ethel (Peak) Walters on June 19, 1932 in Newton, Kansas. There she spent her happy childhood, close to relatives and friends.
Longmont Library stortytimes expand to be inclusive
The Longmont Public Library has long been an essential learning center for the community of Longmont. Its youth services include tutoring and homework help to assistance with research. Possibly the most popular of the library’s youth program offerings is the children’s storytimes, which are a foundational part of youth services...
Severe Weather Shelter Information
The following information is offered in anticipation of severe weather predicted for this week. HOPE will offer severe weather overnight shelter through Monday night, January 23:. Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday, and Monday night at Journey Church (2000 Pike Road) Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at Messiah Church (1335 Francis Street) HOPE...
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises city
(Denver, Colo.) A regular speaker during public comment period at Denver City Council meetings praised the city Monday for swiftly cleaning up an encampment at a Denny’s. Craig Arfsten said the parking lot of the Denny’s at Alameda and Interstate 25 became overrun with RVs and tents. “The city has no other choice but to clean up the encampments for the well-being of the community,” Arfsten said. "I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the response times of these cleanup efforts.”
Good morning, Longmont!
Some sun, then turning cloudy with a flurry in the afternoon. Cloudy with snow, accumulating 3-6 inches; untreated roads will be snow packed and slippery. Cold with periods of snow, accumulating an inch or two; storm total 3-6"; untreated roads will be snow packed and slippery. Wednesday Night. 8 °F...
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
Report contrasts costs of oil and gas against economic benefits
A new report argues that the modest economic benefits of Colorado’s oil and gas industry comes at a high cost to air, water, environment and home values. The report by the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Denver, is one of the first to try to quantify both the economic benefits and costs of oil and gas. The report found that the oil and gas extraction industry makes up 1.8% of total wages in the state, 3.4% of income, 3.3% of gross domestic product and less than 1% of total employment.
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For January
The closures are, for now, within two western states. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:9News.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and MSN.com.
Library construction said to cause minimal impact on patrons
The Longmont Library will once again undergo construction this year. This time efficiency is the goal. Beginning Monday, a new sorter will be installed at the Longmont Library. Library officials say the installation will cause minimal impact on the public until the installation is complete at the end of January.
A strong winter storm brings heavy snow across the mountains and metro area
A powerful storm has spread snow over the mountains and will swirl across the northeast plains Wednesday.
