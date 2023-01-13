Synaps Dx (SDx) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Leqembi (lecanemab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease represents a turning point for clinicians, payers, and other stakeholders. To support the new drug, healthcare systems need a reliable diagnostic test, which is where its Discern Alzheimer's disease test can play a part, the firm said.

