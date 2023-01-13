Read full article on original website
Synaps Dx touts importance of skin sample test given FDA's recent treatment approval
Synaps Dx (SDx) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Leqembi (lecanemab) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease represents a turning point for clinicians, payers, and other stakeholders. To support the new drug, healthcare systems need a reliable diagnostic test, which is where its Discern Alzheimer's disease test can play a part, the firm said.
