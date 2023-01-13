Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major totals
Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major …. Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. How much...
KDVR.com
2 new bills impact Colorado students
The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
KDVR.com
Gas prices on the rise in Denver
While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near...
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
Stolen show pigs emphasize Colorado car theft issues
State Representatives tell FOX31 cases like this stress the importance of new legislation around vehicle thefts in Colorado.
KDVR.com
Truck, trailer, 2 pigs stolen
A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. Denver forecast:...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — The flight cancellations and delays have begun at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm barrels toward the Rocky Mountain region. As of 5 pm. Tuesday, 178 flights were canceled at DIA and 140 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. There were also already 191 flights canceled Wednesday and 19 delayed.
KDVR.com
Law enforcement deaths rising
Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
Up to 12 inches of snow expected in Denver, dangerous commutes ahead
Big snow is about to hit Colorado, stretching from Tuesday into Wednesday. Not only will snowfall be very widespread, totals will be deep and likely disruptive in much of the state, including the heavily populated Denver metro area. Much like a storm a few weeks ago, the Eastern Plains will also get hit hard – expect road closures. Here's the chance that your part of the state will get at least eight inches of snow. ...
KDVR.com
Colorado is 1 of best states for sports betting
Sportsbook review: Colorado is one of the best states for sports betting, Carly Moore reports. Sportsbook review: Colorado is one of the best states for sports betting, Carly Moore reports. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near...
KDVR.com
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans. Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Denver weather: Timing, totals for Tuesday-Wednesday snowstorm
Denver's weather will turn cold and snowy Tuesday night as the next snowstorm pushes onto the Front Range.
Snowstorm update: Timing, totals, temperatures
A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Tuesday and will cause travel impacts across the state.
KDVR.com
12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home
Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
KDVR.com
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer’s bill of rights, or TABOR program. Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary …. This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer’s bill of rights, or TABOR program. Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver. Courtney...
weather5280.com
Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday for Denver, includes all of Northeast Colorado
The storm that we've been talking about for Tuesday into Wednesday remains on track and as such, a Watch has been issued for the northeastern quarter of the state. It goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and extends through Wednesday afternoon. A watch at this point implies that reasonable consistency in...
Winter storm warning: See what areas are impacted
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday ahead of a storm that will bring heavy snowfall to parts of Colorado.
Comments / 3