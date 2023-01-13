Read full article on original website
Related
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major totals
Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Snow is on the way bringing major …. Clouds build across Denver Tuesday with snow arriving in the evening hours and lingering through Wednesday. Travis Michels forecasts. How much...
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Rec centers serving as warming shelters in Denver
Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Nearly 2,000 people experiencing homelessness used Denver's warming shelters Monday night. Alex Rose reports. Pinpoint Weather Alert: Snow begins Tuesday evening. Snow is predicted to move into the Metro Area around 8 p.m. to 11 p.m....
KDVR.com
2 new bills impact Colorado students
The first bill would require those under 18 to take a 30-hour driver's education course. The second bill would require public and private colleges to print the Colorado and national crisis and suicide prevention contact information on student identification cards. 2 new bills impact Colorado students. The first bill would...
Denver weather: Timing, totals for Tuesday-Wednesday snowstorm
Denver's weather will turn cold and snowy Tuesday night as the next snowstorm pushes onto the Front Range.
KDVR.com
Gas prices on the rise in Denver
While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. While gas prices are falling nationwide, prices in Denver have been rising. Jeremy Hubbard reports. Stolen pigs returned to owners. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near...
KDVR.com
Truck, trailer, 2 pigs stolen
A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. A family is asking for help after their truck, trailer and 2 pigs were stolen on a trip to the National Western Stock Show. Denver forecast:...
KDVR.com
Need to travel during snowstorm? Have this in your car
DENVER (KDVR) — A winter storm will bring heavy snow to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains. The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday. Major...
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
KDVR.com
Law enforcement deaths rising
Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Sixty-four officers were killed in gun-related incidents in 2022, which is up 21% from the average over the last decade. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
KDVR.com
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans. Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
BIG SNOW: Up to 36 inches could hit Colorado, disruptions expected
According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening. As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
KDVR.com
GDC Features Local Staple ‘Meier Skis’ Handmade Skis & Snowboards
If you’re from Colorado, you’ve probably heard about ‘Meier Skis,’ a local business that prides themselves on creating high performance, hand-crafted skis with respect for the environment. GDC caught up with Meier Skis, Ted Eynon, to learn more about what the construction process is like, why eco friendly materials mean so much to them, and what you can expect to experience when walking through the doors of the Denver based business.
KDVR.com
Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary of amendment
This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer’s bill of rights, or TABOR program. Debates persist on TABOR refund dollars on 30th anniversary …. This year marks the 30th year of the taxpayer’s bill of rights, or TABOR program. Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver. Courtney...
KDVR.com
12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home
Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
KDVR.com
Marchers prepare for MLK Marade in Denver
Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Courtney Fromm is following the 2023 Marade in Denver, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New driver’s education bill from the capitol.
KDVR.com
Community COVID testing sites set to close Sunday
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close the 20 remaining COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15. Denver forecast: Snow expected to begin after Tuesday …. A...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
Comments / 0