US 103.1

MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub

This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Axios Detroit

Man dies at Detroit Athletic Club pool

A Grosse Pointe Woods man died unexpectedly at the Detroit Athletic Club pool last Sunday.Victor Judnic, 57, was doing what he loved — swimming laps at the DAC, according to an obituary.Judnic was married and had two children, according to the obituary. A message left to a relative was not returned. What happened: Trained staff administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived after a member was found unresponsive Sunday morning. According to the Detroit Fire Department, he was pronounced dead at a hospital about one hour later. "Our club community is saddened by this traumatic loss. Many of the members and staff who witnessed this tragedy are feeling a mix of emotions today; let's keep them in our thoughts. Above all, our hearts are with the member's family," executive manager Charles Johnson said in an email to members obtained by Axios. The latest: The DAC is conducting an internal and external review of the incident, Johnson said in the email.The club declined to comment, citing its privacy policy. Get the rundown of the biggest stories of the day with Axios Daily Essentials.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity

Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12. The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney...
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Guy Fieri opening first Michigan Chicken Guy! restaurant in Livonia

Another chicken shop is set to open in Livonia. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening one of his Chicken Guy! restaurants in Livonia in March, according to some signage in the city. The restaurant, at 30130 Plymouth Road, will be the first Michigan location for the chain. Media representatives with...
LIVONIA, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

Free Entry Days in 2023 at Oakland County Parks and Recreation

If you like spending time outdoors, then you won’t want to miss this. On Oakland County Parks and Recreation Free Entry Days, visitors can enjoy free daily park entry with access to trails, dog parks, playgrounds, beaches at Groveland Oaks and Independence Oaks and fishing spots. WHEN:. Feb. 20,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oakland County Moms is a community resource for families in Oakland County and Metro Detroit, MI. Events, news, reviews, contests, things to do, and much more.

