Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane

A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.

