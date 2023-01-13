ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Rock 104.1

Could Arena Football Be Returning To Atlantic City, NJ?

Could the Arena football League and the Blackjacks be headed back to Atlantic City?. The league scrubbed its social media sites and posted a new profile picture on Monday night. A look at their website, theafl.com, shows the league using the #THEAFLISBACK. The site has a message posted from the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County

We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Could hockey make a return to South Jersey?

A local group has been in contact with The Federal Professional Hockey League, a professional hockey league that began play in 2010-11 with six teams, with franchises located in Midwestern and Northeastern states. The FPHL currently has 10 teams and will be expanding to 12 teams for the 2023 season....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin

Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
TRENTON, NJ
