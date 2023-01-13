Read full article on original website
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs
Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
Get Ready for the Fun! It’s Texarkana’s Mardi Gras Parade February 18
Now that the Christmas season is over, everyone is taking a sigh of relief but also wondering what's next to look forward to. Well, here it is! Get ready for Texarkana's 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. The fun will all take place in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, February 18 starting at...
The 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair is Almost Here, Have You Gotten Your Tickets Yet?
Christmas is a popular time for proposals. Did you or someone you know recently get engaged? Then now is the time to start planning your big day. Planning a wedding can be daunting. Here is an easy and fun way to make sure you have the perfect wedding of your dreams. It's the 2023 Bridal Fair.
Don’t Miss This Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic in Texarkana January 24-26
If you have pets then you also know that they come with a big responsibility. That responsibility comes with a lot of love, feeding and care. In Texarkana, there has been an overpopulation of stray and or abandoned dogs and cats. To combat that problem, a city ordinance was passed late last year for all dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered.
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Jan. 16 in Texarkana
The 7th Annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day Parade is set for Monday, January 16, at 11:30 A.M. at East Front Street in downtown Texarkana. If you would like to participate in this year's parade application fee for participants. The vendor's fee is $25. The MLK Day Parade is being sponsored by Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas.
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
It’s National Pizza Week – Where Are The Best Deals In Texarkana?
It's National Pizza Week, and you know what that means... pizza deals. The question is where can you find those pizza deals? The answer to that is, right here. Pizza is one of the foods that go with just about any occasion, except maybe a formal affair, but even then, nothing surprises me anymore. You can dress it up or dress it down but one thing is for sure, pizza is one of America's favorite foods, period.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves
Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
Texarkana Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Members of the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force on Thursday, January 12, 2023, conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located 584 grams approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of controlled substance methamphetamine.
61 Arrested – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for January 2nd – 8th
Week #1 of the brand new year and Bowie County is off to a roaring start with 61 total arrests in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 18 of those while 43 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
