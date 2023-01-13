Read full article on original website
Related
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
boreal.org
California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard. Allan and his wife moved...
Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.
New Report Points to Potential For Even Larger MN Budget Surplus
St. Paul, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A new Revenue and Economic Update for the State of Minnesota points to continued growth and a projected surplus that has already been estimated at more than $17.4 billion. The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget is reporting that met general fund revenues for...
Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters
Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
Looking ahead: when will relief arrive for California residents?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region - including some dry weather. The latest round of wet...
A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News
The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
PLANetizen
California’s Reservoirs are Filling Up, but For How Long?
A park in Oakley, California floods during the 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the state on the last days of 2022. | Rich Lonardo / Oakley, California. Could the massive storms drenching the West Coast this month bring relief to California after three years of drought? “If California’s recent climate history is a guide, not for long,” writes Henry Fountain in the New York Times. While the recent downpours may fill (and in some cases overfill) the state’s reservoirs, the better question, Fountain points out, is how future droughts will play out.
Storms force California to look harder at capturing rainfall to ease drought
The state’s farms and cities need more water despite recent rain and snow.
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in Arizona
A rising and fast-growing supermarket chain is opening another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Arizona grocery store location in Surprise, according to the company's website.
Thirsty California reservoirs benefit from atmospheric river storms but drought is far from over
Water levels in California reservoirs have seen a sharp rise since a bomb cyclone and barrage of atmospheric river storms of the Pineapple Express variety.
Apply if you can make a difference: Work at Buc-ee's and earn $33 per hour
Road trips and junk foods go side by side. Whether you live in Texas, South Carolina, or another part of the country, you will want to give Buc-ee's a try. Its first travel center was built in Texas in 2001 and with time, many stations have been built thanks to its tremendous success and popularity among employees and customers.
Minnesota State Fair Announces Price Hike for 2023
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Minnesota State Fair goers will have to shell out more money at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. The State Fair’s Board of Managers held their 164th annual meeting over the weekend. Leaders approved $9.4 million in projects that had been put off since 2019, according to a news release from the State Fair.
US President Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California
Fedral funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the president's order, the White House statement said. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado .
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
calcoastnews.com
State analyst questions viability of California’s emissions reduction plan
A government analyst is casting doubt on the California air board’s plan to achieve a legally required greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. [JD Supra]. State law requires California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, relative to 1990 levels. The California Air Resources Board is responsible for developing, implementing and updating a plan to achieve the reductions objective. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is required to provide an independent assessment of each plan.
Is California's drought over? Here's what you need to know about rain, snow reservoirs and drought
The year 2023 began with a historic bang — record precipitation and disastrous flooding throughout much of California. Parched watersheds soaked up the first rains, but soon became waterlogged. Runoff accelerated. Sodden hillsides collapsed. Rural levees burst and rivers spilled their banks. Towns went underwater. People died. Meanwhile, the...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 3