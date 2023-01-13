Bengals declare unused 2023 salary cap rollover amount

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cincinnati Bengals enter the playoffs with one of the highest projected salary cap totals in 2023.

Part of that is due to unused annual cap rollover. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bengals have declared roughly $2.5 million in rollover money.

In simplest terms, the Bengals will get that number added to the 2023 salary cap to get an adjusted cap number.

For the Bengals, it’s a smaller number than usual. Last year was $5.2 million and we’ve seen upwards of near $10 million in the past. The team is spending and made other shifts like deemphasizing compensatory picks while contending.

Spotrac has already accounted for this rollover number, projecting the Bengals at $48.4 million in free cap space, the fourth-highest number in the NFL.

That number doesn’t project to change much and the Bengals will need every penny with key free agents like Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt, plus the idea of getting a Joe Burrow extension done.

