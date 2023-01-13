ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Third teen arrested in connection to shooting death of Yaseen Johnson

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A third teen has been arrested in connection to the November shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death on Nov. 14 in a parking lot of an apartment complex on the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.Police in Plymouth say Hans Madave, 19, turned himself in on Monday evening. Madave is now in jail and awaiting formal charges.Two others were arrested for Johnson's death -- one a juvenile that was released without charges, and 19-year-old Augustus Matthew Sirleaf Jr., who faces two second-degree murder charges.According to charges filed in Hennepin County against Sirleaf, he and Madave planned on robbing two people during a shoe sale. When those two arrived by vehicle at the parking lot, both suspects got into the back of the vehicle. Johnson was in the passenger seat, while his colleague was in the driver's seat.At one point, Johnson gave the suspects money for the shoes after deciding he liked them, but the suspects asked for one of the shoes back. When Johnson refused, Sirleaf took out a gun and shot him several times, the charges said.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Suspect wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America in December of 2022 was taken into custody in Georgia. The U.S. Marshals Service, Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Bloomington Minnesota Police Department, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lavon Longstreet, 17, on January 17 at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, Georgia without incident.
DECATUR, GA
AFP

US cop convicted of murdering George Floyd appeals case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will seek to have his conviction and sentence for the 2020 murder of George Floyd thrown out Wednesday on the grounds that his high-profile trial was tainted by adverse publicity. "Derek Chauvin received a fair trial and a just sentence," they said. pmh/des
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
hot967.fm

Mother Accused Of Killing Eli Hart Indicted For First-Degree Murder

(Hennepin County, MN) — The woman accused of killing her six-year-old son, Eli Hart, is now facing a first-degree murder charge. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in Hart’s death, and the new charge was added Friday. The first-degree count would carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of release if Thaler is convicted. Thaler has been offered a plea agreement on the second-degree charge, but hadn’t acted on it before Friday’s indictment.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy