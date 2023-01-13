ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 95.9

Live Music In Texarkana This Weekend: Jan 13 – 14

FRIDAY - January 13. Hailey Wright on the patio. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs

Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Jan. 16 in Texarkana

The 7th Annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day Parade is set for Monday, January 16, at 11:30 A.M. at East Front Street in downtown Texarkana. If you would like to participate in this year's parade application fee for participants. The vendor's fee is $25. The MLK Day Parade is being sponsored by Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener

How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad

TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

It’s National Pizza Week – Where Are The Best Deals In Texarkana?

It's National Pizza Week, and you know what that means... pizza deals. The question is where can you find those pizza deals? The answer to that is, right here. Pizza is one of the foods that go with just about any occasion, except maybe a formal affair, but even then, nothing surprises me anymore. You can dress it up or dress it down but one thing is for sure, pizza is one of America's favorite foods, period.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves

Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area

More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game

TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
TYLER, TX
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy