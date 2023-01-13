Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Learn About One of Texarkana’s Founding Fathers at This Fun Event Jan 21
If you love history then you will love to learn more about Texarkana's early history and one of the founding fathers of Texarkana at a special event this Saturday including a movie and dinner. This year is Texarkana's Sesquicentennial. That means that the city of Texarkana is officially 150 years...
Live Music In Texarkana This Weekend: Jan 13 – 14
FRIDAY - January 13. Hailey Wright on the patio. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more...
Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs
Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
Get Ready for the Fun! It’s Texarkana’s Mardi Gras Parade February 18
Now that the Christmas season is over, everyone is taking a sigh of relief but also wondering what's next to look forward to. Well, here it is! Get ready for Texarkana's 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. The fun will all take place in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, February 18 starting at...
Don’t Miss This Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic in Texarkana January 24-26
If you have pets then you also know that they come with a big responsibility. That responsibility comes with a lot of love, feeding and care. In Texarkana, there has been an overpopulation of stray and or abandoned dogs and cats. To combat that problem, a city ordinance was passed late last year for all dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered.
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
The 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair is Almost Here, Have You Gotten Your Tickets Yet?
Christmas is a popular time for proposals. Did you or someone you know recently get engaged? Then now is the time to start planning your big day. Planning a wedding can be daunting. Here is an easy and fun way to make sure you have the perfect wedding of your dreams. It's the 2023 Bridal Fair.
7th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Jan. 16 in Texarkana
The 7th Annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Day Parade is set for Monday, January 16, at 11:30 A.M. at East Front Street in downtown Texarkana. If you would like to participate in this year's parade application fee for participants. The vendor's fee is $25. The MLK Day Parade is being sponsored by Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas.
Congratulations to These Two Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Promotions
We love our police force in Texarkana. So whether it's the Texarkana Arkansas Police or the Texarkana Texas Police It's always an honor to share their good news. Today it is a big congratulations for two TAPD officers as they received promotions. According to a press release;. The announcement came...
KTBS
Police investigate attempted ATM theft in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft overnight in Texarkana, Texas. Officers received an alarm call overnight at the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road. When they got there, the front of the building was damaged. Police say store surveillance video shows three men back a truck...
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener
How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
txktoday.com
Trial Date Set In 2019 Home Invasion Murder Of Texarkana Dad
TEXARKANA, Texas–One of three men charged with capital murder in the 2019 death of a local husband and father who was killed in front of his pregnant wife is set to face a jury next month in Bowie County. Kentraile Collins Jr., 20, appeared before 202nd District Judge John...
It’s National Pizza Week – Where Are The Best Deals In Texarkana?
It's National Pizza Week, and you know what that means... pizza deals. The question is where can you find those pizza deals? The answer to that is, right here. Pizza is one of the foods that go with just about any occasion, except maybe a formal affair, but even then, nothing surprises me anymore. You can dress it up or dress it down but one thing is for sure, pizza is one of America's favorite foods, period.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two ATM Would-Be Thieves
Texarkana Arkansas Police have issued a "Be On the Lookout" poster for two suspected ATM would-be thieves. Take a look and see if you have any idea who they might be. The attempted theft apparently happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. When according to the BOLO, two hooded, men in a black Dodge pickup truck with a chrome bumper were seen by a passing motorist who called it into police.
magnoliareporter.com
FBI seeks public's help to curb vehicle and ATM thefts in Texarkana area
More than 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with ATM theft attempts throughout southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas since January 1, 2020. For many of these incidents, pickup trucks are targeted and stolen by suspects in order to commit these ATM thefts. The FBI is asking individuals...
TAPD Asking Community for Help in Rising Juvenile Gun Violence
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants our community to feel safe and free from violence in our streets. In the last few years, the communities on both sides of our state line have suffered a loss to gun violence and senseless rivalries that have torn our city apart and taken young lives.
Suspensions expected after brawl at Tyler High-Texas High basketball game
TEXARKANA, Texas — Questions remain after the Tyler High vs. Texas High basketball game was halted by a first quarter brawl on Friday at the Tiger Center in Texarkana. Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said he is working with Texarkana ISD and University Interscholastic League officials to answer questions about the game. He also said the contest will likely not be replayed and it is possible it will be a double forfeit. Also, he is expecting player suspensions.
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0