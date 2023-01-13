ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KSLA

Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade held in Texarkana

Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “We ought...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs

Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Eagle 106.3

The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup truck as the driver was making a turn onto E 4th Street.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
txktoday.com

Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care

Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
TEXARKANA, TX
Houston Chronicle

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Eagle 106.3

Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener

How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

