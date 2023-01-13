Read full article on original website
Learn About One of Texarkana’s Founding Fathers at This Fun Event Jan 21
If you love history then you will love to learn more about Texarkana's early history and one of the founding fathers of Texarkana at a special event this Saturday including a movie and dinner. This year is Texarkana's Sesquicentennial. That means that the city of Texarkana is officially 150 years...
KSLA
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade held in Texarkana
Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK Day project. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “We ought...
New Fitness Court Opening Soon at Texarkana’s Spring Lake Park
A new year means a new you or at least a lot of us are trying to get healthy and in shape before summer. That's why it's exciting to find out that there will soon be a new fitness area in Texarkana. The Texarkana Texas Parks and Recreation Department were...
Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs
Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
The 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair is Almost Here, Have You Gotten Your Tickets Yet?
Christmas is a popular time for proposals. Did you or someone you know recently get engaged? Then now is the time to start planning your big day. Planning a wedding can be daunting. Here is an easy and fun way to make sure you have the perfect wedding of your dreams. It's the 2023 Bridal Fair.
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
KSLA
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup truck as the driver was making a turn onto E 4th Street.
KSLA
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
Congratulations to These Two Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Promotions
We love our police force in Texarkana. So whether it's the Texarkana Arkansas Police or the Texarkana Texas Police It's always an honor to share their good news. Today it is a big congratulations for two TAPD officers as they received promotions. According to a press release;. The announcement came...
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
Houston Chronicle
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene – Who’s Playing Where This Weekend?
The Ark-La-Tex is pretty blessed when it comes to live music, both with bands that live and work here and others that come drifting through every now and again. Let's check out who is playing where this first weekend of the New Year around town. Twisted Fork - Friday 1/6.
Travel the Hot Dog Highways Across the U.S. in a Giant Wiener
How would you like to drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile? I mean, after all, it's not every day you see a giant Weiner rolling down the highway. Imagine the looks you'll get!. About a year ago this month the highly popular Weinermobile was in Texarkana and stopped off at the radio station to give the airstaff a personal tour. We didn't know what to expect but the tour was highly informative and fun, especially by the crew the "hot doggers" as they are named. I especially loved the sunroof over the seats in the Weinermobile, talk about heating up your buns!
