The New York City festival Governors Ball got its start (and its name) on Governors Island, though it was only held there for its inaugural year in 2011. After that, the event moved to Randall’s Island, where it was held for just under a decade until 2021, when it moved on over to Citi Field. This year, Governors Ball is moving yet again, this time to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. And today, they’ve announced their lineup for 2023. Headliners for the festival are Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO