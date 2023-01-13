Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man on bond for possession of meth arrested after search for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was arrested after deputies say they found drugs in his truck. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Dylan Hobbs, 35 of Brookport, on Cairo Road on Monday, January 16. During the traffic stop, deputies said a K-9...
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
KFVS12
Paducah Police release 2022 crime report
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year. In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent. Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
westkentuckystar.com
Theft investigation leads to Metropolis man's arrest on drug charges
A theft investigation in Metropolis last week led to an arrest and drug charges. Metropolis Police were called to a home on 7th Street about a theft that occurred. Evidence pointed to 41-year-old Michael P. Shappard as a suspect. Further investigation established probable cause, so officers arrested Shappard. During the...
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
westkentuckystar.com
Single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County results in DUI, drug arrest
A single-vehicle crash on Cadiz Road in Caldwell County turned into a DUI and drug arrest for a Georgia man. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and located a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derrick Headrick of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. While investigating the crash, deputies arrested and charged Headrick with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
westkentuckystar.com
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County High School student removed after gun found in truck
A Calloway County High School student was removed from campus Friday after authorities said they found a shotgun and ammunition in the student's truck. According to a post from the school district, Calloway County Schools Superintendent Tres Settle said a parent dropping a student off at the high school reported seeing a possible weapon in a student's vehicle.
cilfm.com
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
kbsi23.com
Man with warrants for arrest taken into custody after police chase in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with warrants for his arrest was taken into custody Tuesday in Mayfield. Cameron Oglesby, 20, of Madisonville was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department after officers made contact with him and learned he had warrants for his arrest out of Hopkins County. Mayfield...
wkdzradio.com
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
KFVS12
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
westkentuckystar.com
Flyover ramp at Calvert City back open
The northbound Interstate 69 flyover ramp at the I-24/I-69 interchange near Calvert City is back open. The Exit 51 ramp was closed to allow erosion control work near the overpass that carries traffic across the northbound lanes of I-69. The ramp connects to Oak Park Boulevard into Calvert City, and...
westkentuckystar.com
Department of Energy selects new deputy manager for Portsmouth/Paducah
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management has selected a new deputy manager for the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office. Reinhard Knerr will take over the deputy manager role beginning on January 29th, and will be based out of Lexington. Knerr comes back to Kentucky from the Carlsbad Field Office in New Mexico.
westkentuckystar.com
Cairo closer to getting first grocery store in 7 years
Cairo residents' dream of bringing a grocery store back to the city is getting closer to reality. Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made the announcement Monday at a Martin Luther King Day breakfast in Carbondale of the store's imminent opening in the coming weeks. Stratton had also referenced her involvement in the project during her inauguration remarks on Jan. 9.
